Dan Hinton School teacher Peggy Payne dances with Michael on Tuesday during the annual Valentine's Day dance for special needs students organized by the GFWC Woman's Club of Safford.

On Tuesday morning, some 60 or so special needs students from the Safford Unified School District and the Dan Hinton School were treated to a Valentine’s Day outing that featured music, dancing, party decorations and many snacks at The Venue in downtown Safford.

A student busts a move on the dance floor at The Venue in downtown Safford during Tuesday's annual Valentine's Day dance organized by the GFWC Woman's Club of Safford.

The GFWC Woman’s Club of Safford has been organizing Valentine’s Day dances for special needs adults and students in Graham County for about 15 years, according to club member Donna McGaughey.

Several students participated in Tuesday's Valentine's Day dance.
A student exhibits a touch of whimsy during Tuesday's Valentine's Day dance.
Dan Hinton first-grader Jamelyn, who is blind, shows off her party dress at the GFWC Woman's Club of Safford's annual Valentine's Day dance. She is pictured with teacher Laura Weech.

