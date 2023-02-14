On Tuesday morning, some 60 or so special needs students from the Safford Unified School District and the Dan Hinton School were treated to a Valentine’s Day outing that featured music, dancing, party decorations and many snacks at The Venue in downtown Safford.
The GFWC Woman’s Club of Safford has been organizing Valentine’s Day dances for special needs adults and students in Graham County for about 15 years, according to club member Donna McGaughey.
Originally, there was a single event involving adult clients of Easterseals Blake Foundation and Graham County Rehabilitation Center and students from SUSD and the Hinton School. Eventually, McGaughey said, the event grew too large to continue accommodating so many people at once, so the Woman’s Club split it into two events, one for the kids and one for the adults. The adult Valentine’s dance was held Tuesday afternoon.
“I love every single part of it,” said McGaughey, who is also Graham County’s school superintendent. “The kids were bouncing up and down crossing the street (because) they were so excited to be here. … Some of these kids have been coming to this since kindergarten.”
McGaughey said this was the first time since 2020 the Woman’s Club has been able to offer the dances due to the COVID pandemic. It was also the first time they had been staged somewhere other than the club’s own facilities.
Members of the Safford Rotary Club assisted with serving the guests of honor.
Dan Hinton School Superintendent Troy Thygerson said events like the Valentine’s dance are important.
“These kids need a chance to get out and participate and be included,” he said.
Darcy Barney has been teaching at Dan Hinton for 17 years and has witnessed the joy the dance brings to her students many times.
“All of the kids love this event,” she said. “We’re very grateful. The Woman’s Club and Rotary Club really made it special.”
“We look forward to it all year,” another long-time Hinton teacher, Laura Weech, said of the event. “People take good care of us.”
Weech said she particularly enjoyed the opportunity to interact with her students outside of a classroom setting.
“It's fun for me to interact with kids in a way other than just being the boss,” she explained.