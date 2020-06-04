Young Gila Valley children got to bring home books, participate in fun activities and meet superheroes at Thursday morning's Early Literacy Drive Thru.
Each of the young "customers," ages five and under, went home with an age-appropriate book and an activity packet with Play-Doh, bubbles, a superhero mask craft kit and more. They also got to meet and have pictures taken with Batman, Captain Marvel and Spider-Man.
For their parents, there were packets that included helpline magnets and resource guides for Graham and Greenlee counties.
First Things First sponsored the Early Literacy Drive Thru and hosted it along with the Safford City-Graham County Library.
First Things First Community Outreach Coordinator Antoinette Griffin said 65 cars with 132 children came to the event at the Safford First Things First office.
The event was part of the Week of the Young Child, normally observed in April but pushed back to June this year because of COVID-19.