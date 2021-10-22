A recent report from the Arizona Center for Investigative Reporting says Arizona leads the country in the number of people who get Valley fever. The good news is Graham County records far fewer cases than most of the rest of the state.
According to the report, two thirds of the country’s 100,000 Valley fever victims from 2011-2017 were Arizona residents.
Thirty-nine Arizonans died from the illness in 2019. During that same year, only 16 Graham County residents were found to be infected with Valley fever and none of whom required hospitalization, said Graham County Health Department Director Brian Douglas. For comparison purposes, Gila County had 73 cases that year, Maricopa County had 7,291 and Pima County had 1,430. Greenlee County had one.
Valley fever is the colloquial term for coccidioidomycosis, a disease caused by a fungus the size of a single red blood cell that’s endemic to the soil in the southwest in both Arizona, California and parts of Nevada, New Mexico and Utah. The spores can be easily inhaled by both people and animals by both the wind or any other movement of the soil. It is not passed from person to person.
Primary care physicians usually test patients for the disease by taking a blood sample and sending the sample to a laboratory for testing. A skin test where a doctor makes a small injection on the inside of a patient’s forearm, similar to the one you’d get to test for tuberculosis, can also be performed to test if a patient is developing an immune response to the disease.
The disease can cause mild symptoms, like coughing, fever, weight loss and swollen joints to severe symptoms like pneumonia, meningitis and even death, but Douglas said it is treatable with antifungal medication and rest.
The study showed most of the cases in Arizona were located in Maricopa, Pima, Pinal and Gila counties, but it also noted the number of cases and deaths could actually be much higher because of misidentification and underreporting.
Scientists, doctors and academics are not sure why there are so many Valley fever cases in the state, but an article in the academic journal Medical Mycology from 2019 titled “Update on the Epidemiology of coccidioidomycosis in the United States,” said it could be because of rapid population growth and suburban housing expansion in Phoenix and Tucson is kicking up more dust and with it, more Valley fever.
While the report from AZCIR found that Valley fever disproportionately affects African-Americans and Native Americans, Douglas described infections in Graham County as being higher in people that work in around soil and soil debris, like farmers and miners, or even people who have to travel on dirt roads a lot, rather than in certain ethnic groups.
Valley fever cases are higher in the summer, Douglas said. To prevent against getting the disease, Douglas suggests just limiting your exposure to large amounts of loose soil, like staying indoors during heavy wind days or dust storms.
“We’ve just prone, being in a rural area, we’re more prone,” Douglas said. “Since it’s endemic in the soil, just try to not breath in dust as much as possible.”