According to records obtained by The Eastern Arizona Courier under Arizona’s open records laws, a total of 12 internal affairs investigations involving the Graham County Sheriff’s Office and the police departments in Safford, Thatcher and Pima were conducted from December 2017 to December 2019.
While 10 of the investigations involved GCSO personnel, Sheriff P.J. Allred said that can be attributed to the size of the department.
“We might have twice as many complaints because we have three times as many employees.” He added that between dispatch, deputies and jail staff, the GCSO also has more contact with the public.
“We have a lot of things going up here, whether it’s in the jail, on the road or administratively,” said Undersheriff Jeff McCormies. “Sometimes we’re put in a situation where our personnel did something. What’s really sad are the ones that lead to termination or very serious discipline. My experience is that nine times out of 10 these are self-inflicted. They made a very poor decision.
McCormies said he would like people to know they take every allegation seriously and want to get down to the truth. What people don’t realize sometimes is that it’s a time consuming process.
“We’ve had some last as long as six months, just trying to get all the information documented,” he said.
According to the records, four GCSO employees were terminated and two received written reprimands for “”inefficiency on the job.”
McCormies said the incidents stemmed from instances in which there were “use of force” issues – one in the jail and one on the streets.
Two other investigations, for dishonesty and dishonesty/insubordination, led to firings. Two cases involved conduct unbecoming a member of the sheriff’s office and unprofessional conduct toward fellow employees; both ended with resignations.
There were also a pair of written reprimands for conviction of an off-duty misdemeanor (driving under the influence) and violation of technology policy.
“Accountability is a huge thing for us,” Allred said. “If someone complains about one of our office staff, deputies, detention officers or dispatchers, we look into it. We might find there’s been some responsibility on our behalf, unprofessionalism or violations, and we’ll address it. We’re not sweeping anything under the rug.
“We take complaints seriously, not just for us but for the public. People are supposed to be able to trust us and have confidence in us. We want to make sure they have professional people coming to their calls.”
During the same two year period, there was one internal investigation of a Safford Police officer. It stemmed from the Sept. 23, 2018 fatal shooting of an armed man in Central who pointed his gun at officers. The Arizona Department of Public Safety and Arizona Attorney General’s Office both found the officer’s use of force reasonable.
“I think our officers do an excellent job of communicating with the public, dealing with concerns and being very professional when they deal with citizens. That means we don’t get as many complaints,” said Safford Police Chief Glen Orr. “We’re also very vigilant in tracking how we deal with calls and with people. We try to have a good working relationship with the public at all times.”
A good relationship between law enforcement officers and residents is key, Orr said.
“The hope is that our citizens would have a trust and a belief in the police department, and our police officers deserve and earn that,” said Orr. “They work hard to maintain it and have that relationship with the community. When there’s a complaint we will look into it. We don’t dismiss any of them without doing the research. Then we deal with those complaints internally and if need be externally. We hold our officers to a high standard and expect them to be very professional.”
Pima Police Chief Diane Cauthen said there were no internal investigations in her department in those two years.
“Our officers are not getting in trouble; they’re doing their job. The department is out there doing what they’re supposed to do, working to protect citizens,” she said.
Like Orr’s department, the Thatcher Police held one internal investigation in those two years. The May 2018 complaint, for failing to complete reports as required, was sustained; the officer was put on three-month disciplinary probation and a work performance improvement plan.
“We’re a small department; we don’t get a lot of complaints or have a ton of issues here,” said Thatcher Police Chief Shaffen Woods. “We have a department that’s trying really hard to do good things with the public. When something comes to our attention we’re going to address it.
“Sometimes we can just go and address it with the officer if it’s not of a serious nature. We try to work through that and take care of the problem.
“I think it’s important for people to know that just because there’s a complaint it doesn’t always mean that’s exactly what happened. Sometimes we’ve investigated complaints and found out they were false. We have to take that into consideration too.”