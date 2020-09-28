Local law enforcement agencies were involved in a high speed chase late Friday night, but their efforts to catch a suspect were unsuccessful.
According to a Graham County Sheriff's Office report, a deputy spotted an AT&T service van partially parked in front of a house on Ironwood Street around 11:30 p.m. The driver's side door was open and a man was trying to remove something from a four wheeler next to the fence.
Suspicious as to why a work van would be out at that hour, the deputy stopped to talk to the man by the four-wheeler. The man said he was friends with the homeowner, but the homeowner was out rock hunting, the report stated.
The man offered to call the homeowner to assuage the deputy's suspicions, but then jumped into the van and took off, hitting the deputy in the shoulder with the still-open door, according to the report.
The deputy pursued the vehicle, which was traveling in excess of 90 mph without headlights, onto U.S. Highway 191, the report stated. Another deputy joined the chase, but it was called off near Morris Lane because of the danger to other motorists when the van entered a residential area.
A short time later, there were reports that the van had made a U-turn and was coming toward Safford, still in excess of 90 miles an hour.
At Highway 191 and Highway 70, the van traveled through the Speedway parking lot to evade deputies and Safford police officers. The van traveled down Eighth Street, Tucson Street, 26th Street and around Dailey Estates.
According to the report, an attempt to use spike strips on the van didn't work and only resulted in an officer's tires being deflated.
The suspect abandoned the van on Fairview and sped away on a four-wheeler before ultimately running away on foot, according to the report.
A K9 officer followed the suspect's trail from Ellsworth Lane to Anderson Street, "where the trail terminated," the report said.
Deputies learned during the chase that the van had been reported stolen from Nelson Drive. It and one of the four wheelers was processed for fingerprints.