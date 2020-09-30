When Nicholas Nordgran-Tellez opened the envelope the other day and found $500 inside, the Graham County Democratic Party chairman was thrilled. That feeling quickly turned to surprise when he read the accompanying letter.
On Sept. 14, volunteers at the Graham County headquarters, 816 W. Thatcher Blvd., called police after a man ripped two campaign banners off the exterior walls and yelled profanities at them. The next morning, the slightly ripped banners were found folded near the back door, having been dropped off sometime in the middle of the night.
CMI Quick Copy repaired the banners and rehung them at no cost and the Graham County Democrats invested in security cameras.
As it turns out, the letter Nordgran-Tellez received the other day was an apology from the man who scared the volunteers that night.
The man explained that he'd had a "heated, political conversation" with a friend earlier that evening that upset him and on his way home he "regretfully" decided to pull into the parking lot and rip down the banners. He said he didn't know anyone was there and was startled when someone yelled "Hey" at him. He said he realized what he'd done was wrong and returned the banners the next morning.
"I am truly sorry and ashamed for my actions and apologize for my behavior," his letter said. "It was certainly not my intention to frighten anyone. It was a stupid, spur of the moment act."
He later went on to write, "I realize this type of behavior is wrong and does nothing to change ideas or hearts. I should have spoken out of love instead."
Nordgran-Tellez said he initially assumed the money inside the envelope was a generous donation. Some of the money will be put toward the security cameras; the rest will be donated to Gila Valley non-profits, he said.
"It was a nice gesture. It renewed my faith in the community and the power of an apology, righting a wrong and accepting responsibility," Nordgran-Tellez said.