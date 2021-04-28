An abandoned portion of The Haven of Safford was broken into earlier this month by vandals who kicked in doors, spray painted walls and shattered windows.
According to a Safford Police report, an employee of The Haven called police on April 18 to report he'd discovered several doors and windows broken in a building that had been abandoned.
Officers believe someone got into the building through a locked door and they found two sets of fresh footprints throughout the building and freshly sprayed black paint on several walls. Medical supplies had also been thrown around.
An officer took a spray can into evidence along with the top of a cardboard box that had a fresh footprint on it.
If caught, the vandals could be facing a criminal trespassing charge and a criminal damage over $10,000 charge.