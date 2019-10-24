SAFFORD—After five years as superintendent of Safford Unified School District, Ken VanWinkle will look forward to new directions after June 2020. VanWinkle, who started as superintendent in June 2015, will retire at the end of next June after almost 38 years in education.
VanWinkle, who succeeded Dr. Mark Tregaskes, started his career as a teacher. He moved up to become an assistant principal, an athletic director and principal at Show Low and Snowflake High Schools, and superintendent of the Heber School District before coming to Safford.
“I have mixed feelings about retiring,” he said. “I have loved being in education. I’ll miss part of it, but it’s time to go on and do some different things. My wife and I have a goal to go out on a mission for our church, so we want to do that in the few months after retiring.
“I never anticipated ever leaving the White Mountains area, but when this job and the opportunity was given to me, it’s been incredible. It’s been so good being here in Safford and meeting the good people.
“We’ll just see what the next phase of life brings.”
The district has begun its search for a new superintendent, with an online application going up on the district website Oct. 21. The application will close Nov. 29.
The Courier was unable to reach SUSD Governing Board President Mike DeLaO for comment on VanWinkle’s retirement or the search for his successor.
Ken Showers contributed to this article.