Up until Wednesday, Maddie Sellers, an Eastern Arizona College student, had never dined at the college. She’d heard from too many people the food at Gila Hank’s Cafe just wasn’t any good.
After finishing off a cordon bleu sandwich and fries Wednesday morning, she was all smiles.
“I thought it was really, really good,” Sellers said of her lunch.
Matthew Norcross used the word “fantastic” to describe the tomato, basil, mozzarella, pesto sandwich he had and Adam Wright was impressed with his cobb salad as well. The three students, who all hold positions with the Associated Students of EAC, were among the first to try out the college’s first-ever in-house food services program.
Throughout the course of the college’s history, the administration has always hired outside companies to provide meals to its students. This year, they decided to start their own in-house food services program.
EAC President Todd Haynie said the decision is “part of this larger effort to make the campus more inviting and to provide a better experience for EAC students.”
Heston Welker, vice president of administration, said the college brought in a consultant to give them ideas about how to improve campus life in general. They’re looking at ways to improve all of the areas students traditionally like to hang out — dorms, common spaces, game rooms, libraries.
They also sought advice from the University of Arizona and Snow College in Utah, two of the few colleges in the country that don’t contract out their food services program.
“There was a lot of discussion and preparation on whether we thought we could do it. We did a lot of analysis as far as what it would cost,” Welker said.
They ultimately decided going in-house would cost roughly the same, but give them more control over the quality of the food being offered and the ability to hire more students.
No longer would they have to worry about a company thinking solely about profit margins. The college could give the students what they’ve been asking for for years — healthier food, more options and at times convenient for them.
Prior to the change, food was available to students 27 hours a week and they had to eat it in the cafe. Soon, they will be able to get food 157 hours a week and take it wherever they’d like, said EAC Dean of Students Gary Sorensen.
“Now, they can come get a soda. They can come get a cookie, they can get a pizza...” Sorensen said.
“They can come in after practice, they don’t have to worry about when class is and ‘Oh, man, I’m not going to be able to get down there to get my lunch.’ They can forgo meals during the day because they want to eat later at night, depending on what’s going on with their day and their weekend. Yeah that was another huge factor,” Welker chimed in.
“Food is such an integral part of the quality of life of everyone and half of our students come from outside of our service area, outside of Graham County and when they come here we want them to feel comfortable. We want them to feel like this is their home and we feel if we have good quality food for our students, then they’ll want to be here, they’ll want to stay here,” Haynie said.
Part of the reason they felt comfortable moving forward with the change is they hired John Nichols as their food services director, Welker said. Not only had Nichols helped Mt. Graham Regional Hospital transition to an in-house food services program, but he’d also worked in management positions for several large national restaurant chains.
Haynie said it was serendipitous they found Nichols at the time they were thinking of making the change.
“You are not going to find someone with more passion for what he does, more passion for the menu, more passion for how the process works for students. It’s reflective in what he’s done just since June 1,” Haynie said. “He’s transformed this place. The menu is amazing.”
Sorensen agreed.
“This is creative food,” Sorensen said. “There are so many options. It’s like walking into an amazing restaurant that has concept areas and seasonal food, the things that were not really available before.”