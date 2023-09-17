The Vatican Advanced Technology Telescope (VATT) marks 30 years this month from its perch on Mount Graham as planned upgrades bring renewed life, prolonging the Vatican's commitment to science and astronomy in Southern Arizona.
VATT recorded its first light on Sept. 15, 1993 — when it first observed the night sky — and had its official dedication three days later.
On Sept. 12, the Rotary Club of Green Valley hosted a presentation by Fr. Paul Gabor, the Vatican Observatory and its Tucson research group's vice director. Gabor specializes in instrumentation and extrasolar planets, commonly referred to as exoplanets.
"My favorite part of astronomy is fiddling about with the actual hardware," Gabor said Wednesday at the Vatican's Lee Street offices in Tucson. "I belong to that group of astronomers who like to build stuff or improve stuff rather than use it."
Road to Mount Graham
VATT has two starting points on its road to the 30th anniversary — the late 1500s in Rome and the early 1980s in Arizona.
The Vatican Observatory began with the Tower of the Winds, built from 1578 to 1580 in Vatican City. Gabor told Tuesday's Rotarians the tower's purpose was the reformed Gregorian calendar.
"By the way, if you want to enter the history books the best way to do that, I think, is by reforming the calendar," he said. "Everybody knows that it's the Gregorian Calendar. So, (Pope) Gregory XIII, it's a way to immortalize himself — probably not the easiest one."
In 1891, Pope Leo XIII refounded the Vatican Observatory with more telescopes in the Vatican gardens. But Gabor noted that even by then, light pollution was a growing issue. In the 1930s, the Vatican began constructing new facilities at the papal summer residence in Castel Gandolfo, about 20 miles southeast of Rome.
"Because of this light pollution, it became obvious that not even Castel Gandolfo was good enough a site anymore for astronomical observations," Gabor said. "So, in the 1960s, the Vatican Observatory compiled a map of dark skies in Italy because the idea was that, obviously, we need to move somewhere within Italy."
But in the 1970s, Fr. George Coyne became the Vatican Observatory's director following a 10-year stint as a University of Arizona professor.
"So, that's the Arizona connection," Gabor said. "In 1980, he signed an agreement with the University of Arizona's Steward Observatory."
VATT's 1.8-meter — nearly 6 feet — mirror built at UA's lab was the first to use modern spin-cast and polishing methods for large mirror construction.
"This was the prototype mirror that was built essentially as a proof of concept," Gabor said. "And the Vatican Observatory's telescope kind of became the proving ground for this kind of technology. That's why it's called Advanced Technology Telescope."
Extended life
While VATT started as a groundbreaking telescope, the equipment runs on a 30-year-old system and computer.
"Believe it or not, the telescope still uses the original computer to run itself," Gabor said. "A 30-year-old computer? Yes, they still exist, and they still work. So, it's quite remarkable. But we wouldn't be forward-thinking if we actually thought we could have that system running indefinitely."
In April and May, the observatory will shut down VATT to upgrade the telescope's systems, providing new capabilities and making it more autonomous for remote viewing. The telescope has limited remote capability from upgrades in 2011, but still requires on-site personnel to monitor weather conditions and operate the equipment.
Gabor said researchers worldwide would then be able to better use the telescope.
"And, of course, for the Vatican Observatory you could actually observe using the telescope from the Vatican," he added.
The upgrades will also allow the telescope to run in a scripted mode, letting researchers write pre-made commands to follow while they do something else. The telescope would then collect data autonomously for later review.
"You could, therefore, put in one night several different observing programs and several different groups, including some work done even by high school students because it's safe — you don't run any risk," Gabor said. "You can't somehow damage the telescope by somehow pushing the wrong button."
Gabor said including high schools is something the Vatican wants to do more. He said the observatory tried it in the past with two schools in California, but it didn't work out well, with students and teachers not having the time to include it in their lessons.
"It's rather strange, I always found," Gabor said.
Extended commitment
The Vatican Observatory is part of the Catholic Church's mission to demonstrate a commitment to science — both explaining it to the church and explaining the church to the world of science. Gabor found VATT plays its role in that commitment.
"It is a scientific operation," he said about VATT. "It's not specifically Vatican research that is being done there. It's scientific research done in the context of Vatican City-State. It's basically like any national observatory. It's just that it's a very small country — or a very large church. It depends on how you want to put it."
Gabor said there is sometimes a misconception that VATT is only for Vatican projects, but he added that it partners with other organizations for research, like exoplanets, solar system objects and Massive Compact Halo Objects (MACHOs) — part of dark matter research. The upgrades will continue those types of partnerships.
Three decades
Christopher Kennedy, the Vatican Observatory Foundation executive director of development, said they plan to celebrate the anniversary with a gala to recognize the benefactors who make the observatory's work possible.
They also plan to have a memorial mass on Oct. 1 at Ss. Peter and Paul in Tucson for Coyne, who died in February 2020 in New York. He said the church could not have a memorial for him at that time.
"He was very much the reason why the telescope was built in the first place," Gabor added.
Kennedy found, as a Catholic and part of the observatory's foundation, that VATT has and continues to fulfill the church's mission as he looked to the upcoming anniversary celebrations.
"I think the telescope is sort of a manifestation of the church putting its money where its mouth is, almost, when it comes to saying that we're committed to doing good, reliable science and collaborating with scientific institutions around the world," he said.
