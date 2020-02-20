SAFFORD- Traffic slowed but wasn’t stopped completely when a motorcycle and vehicle collided at lunch hour on Thursday.
Shortly before 1 pm on Thursday, a white Mustang car collided with a maroon motorcycle near Central Avenue intersection of Highway 70 in Safford. The front of the car’s driver's side was severely dented as the motorcycle lay on its side in the turning lane of Highway 70 on the scene. Emergency services personnel arrived and directed traffic around the accident, thus slowing traffic but not stopping it.
“We only saw it (the accident) right after but I think that the Mustang was turning, and it hit that motorcycle broad side because then the Mustang continued on across the street. The motorcyclist was face down, he rolled over, jumped up, went down and laid down. And then I called the police and people started coming and helping him,” said Kim Levingston.
Levingston saw the incident from the window of the Safford Domino’s Pizza restaurant down the street.