The Graham County Chamber of Commerce's 2023 Spring Festival is scheduled for April 21-22. This year's poster art was designed by local website designer and graphic artist Dillon McGough, owner of Fivesight Creative.

  

Graham County Chamber of Commerce is accepting vendor registration applications for April's Spring Festival.

The chamber announced there will be changes to vendor placement for this year's festival, scheduled for April 21-22 in downtown Safford. The 700 block will be reserved for food vendors, wine vendors and sponsors. Regular vendors are invited to participate in this area, the chamber said, but participation fees in the 700 block have increased.

