The Graham County Chamber of Commerce's 2023 Spring Festival is scheduled for April 21-22. This year's poster art was designed by local website designer and graphic artist Dillon McGough, owner of Fivesight Creative.
Graham County Chamber of Commerce is accepting vendor registration applications for April's Spring Festival.
The chamber announced there will be changes to vendor placement for this year's festival, scheduled for April 21-22 in downtown Safford. The 700 block will be reserved for food vendors, wine vendors and sponsors. Regular vendors are invited to participate in this area, the chamber said, but participation fees in the 700 block have increased.
Meanwhile, the courthouse lawn and part of Eighth Avenue have been added as a new location for vendors. Vendor space on the courthouse lawn will be available Saturday only at a reduced price.
Set-up day is April 22 at 7 a.m., and the chamber is requesting that vendors have their spaces set up by 10 a.m.
Vendors are not permitted to sell BB guns, silly string, party snaps or airsoft guns. Takedown day is April 22 at 10 p.m. Vendors who take down their booths before 10 p.m. may not block or bring vehicles on the closed streets while the festival is still open. Vendors on the lawn or in the 700 block must stay open until 10 p.m. The event ends at 10 p.m. so there are people still walking around so be aware.