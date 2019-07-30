SOLOMON — Veterans will have a chance to learn what benefits are available to them, get a couple of good meals and pick up some surplus gear Saturday at the Solomon American Legion Post.
A Veterans Benefit Awareness event will take place at American Legion Lopez-Hernandez Post No. 85 in Solomon on Saturday, from 7 a.m. to noon.
“We really need to get to the young guys, the guys who have been deployed too many times (to Afghanistan and Iraq),” said organizer Ray Apodaca. “We’re losing too many guys to suicide.”
The event begins with a blessing at 7 a.m. by the San Carlos Apache Tribe’s Veterans Association, followed by breakfast at 8 a.m. After breakfast, veterans will have the chance to speak with service providers, who will be on hand to discuss assistance programs and benefits for veterans.
Lunch will be offered at noon; and throughout the day, there will be door prizes and entertainment. Surplus Department of Defense gear will also be available for those in need,
For more information call Apodaca at 928-965-0785.