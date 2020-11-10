For one year and two days, Steve Oller spent his days in a tent in the Central Highlands of Vietnam treating patients with horrific wounds. Every day he worried about the mortars and rockets directed his way and the frequent perimeter breaches.
Fifty-one years later, the Gila Valley resident still thinks about the three years he spent in the U.S. Army.
“I wouldn’t give up the 39 months or, more specifically, I wouldn’t give up the year in Vietnam for anything in the world,” Oller said. “I wouldn’t want to do it again, but I certainly wouldn’t give it up for anything. It was probably one of the most valuable learning experiences and just humanitarian things I’ve ever done.”
The Army taught him structure and leadership and communication skills. It also instilled in him a deep, lifelong desire to contribute to society, he said.
“I’ve attempted to do good for the community no matter where I’ve lived,” he said.
Oller, 72, was fresh out of high school when he decided to join the U.S. Army. His Uncle Billy was killed while serving in the Army in the South Pacific during World War II, his grandfathers were in World War I and his father was a World War II veteran.
“My mom and my Uncle Billy were extremely close growing up. I got his certificate where he was awarded posthumously the Purple Heart and the sad letter signed by President Roosevelt,” Oller said.
By joining the Army rather than waiting to be drafted, Oller said he was able to become a medic. He did his medical training at Fort Sam Houston in Texas and he qualified for a specialized year-long program at Fort Lewis, Washington, to become either a nurse, physician’s assistant or radiologist. After obtaining his nursing certificate, he was assigned to Fort Campbell, Kentucky.
“I wasn’t particularly happy about this and I started volunteering to go to Vietnam,” Oller said. “If I was going to be a medic, I didn’t just want to work in an intensive care unit at an Army hospital in the United States. I just kind of felt it was my calling, really.”
Oller arrived in Vietnam in October 1968. He was assigned to the 44th Medical Battalion, part of the 4th Infantry Battalion. The 3rd Brigade senior medic worked in a 40-by-80-foot semi-permanent tent set up on a 500-acre military installation between the city of Pleiku and the Cambodian border. The installation was headquarters for the battalion and a favorite target of the North Vietnamese Army and Viet Cong.
“Occasionally, we had a couple of days where we got to play volleyball games and eat steak fries, but most of the time we were just intensely busy,” Oller recalled “Most of the time there’d be two or three helicopters waiting to offload wounded and, unfortunately, deceased soldiers.”
Every week, medical personnel would see 100 to 300 wounded and dead soldiers from both sides of the conflict.
“It was an incredible job and one of the most rewarding and terrifying one-year jobs I’ve ever had,” Oller said. “We saw ungodly, horrific traumatic injuries. Horrible explosive wounds to eviscerations to partial amputations and complete amputations. We had four MDs at the aid station and if we had more than that critically injured, essentially I was the fifth MD.”
Oller didn’t just work at what was called the Landing Zone Oasis. He volunteered to be part of a reconnaissance team for six months, too.
“I asked because I was the brigade senior medic,” Oller said. “I had the option to either appoint someone to be a member of the 3rd Brigade recon team or I could do it. I had a very difficult time asking somebody to do something I wasn’t willing to do.”
Oller would go out into the bush with four other soldiers to spy on their section of the Ho Chi Minh Trail for up to a week at a time. When they encountered North Vietnamese, they’d report their location so air support could attack and disrupt their supply chain. It was his job to render aid when one of his fellow soldiers was wounded; not everyone made it back to the oasis.
It was for this work that Oller was awarded the Combat Medic Badge. He was also awarded the Silver Star.
Around Mother’s Day 1969, more than 700 North Vietnamese soldiers and Viet Cong invaded the western and northern side of the oasis — far more than the 50 or so who would periodically breach the perimeter, Oller said.
Hearing about the incredible number of casualties, Oller and his commanding officer, Dr. William Clary, jumped into an ambulance and drove to the west-side guard bunkers, not to render medical aid but to join the fight.
“We certainly knew what we were getting into because by the time we got to the west side of the oasis perimeter, most of the back end of the ambulance had been shot off,” Oller said. “We just knew the people on that side needed help and that’s what we were there for.”
“We manned the bunkers with machine guns and whatever we could. We evacuated as many as we possibly could and called for some help, but Dr. Clary and I were personally engaged for several hours,” Oller said. “As soon as other troops were available, we were able to get back to the aid station to do what we were supposed to do.”
Over the course of three days, roughly 250 Americans were killed and 1,200 to 1,500 were wounded, Oller said. That doesn’t count the number of North Vietnamese who sacrificed themselves by tripping Claymore mines so their counterparts could get inside the perimeter, he said.
Oller was just 21 that day.
“To be perfectly honest, my personal feelings are that if you weren’t scared to death the whole time you were there, you flat didn’t know what was going on,” Oller said. “Every day was just absolutely unpredictable and that was the nature of the conflict. Those little folks were absolutely relentless, incredibly well-trained and pretty well supplied. The word I would use is ‘tenacious.’”
Oller came home in October 1969, and was asked him if he wanted to re-enlist.
Had they asked while he was still in Vietnam, Oller said he probably would’ve said yes. Since he was already home, he opted to pursue a bachelor’s degree from the University of Oregon in science, math and literature.
He soon found himself back to nursing, primarily in emergency rooms.
He moved to the Gila Valley in 1979, and spent five years working at Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center before taking a job as the Graham County medical assistant director, a job he held for 15 years.
He worked for Navajo County in Holbrook for five years before retiring and coming back to the valley in 2005.
He’s been married to his wife, Joy, for 39 years and they have six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
He spends much of his time seeing to his duties as American Legion Post No. 32 commander. He’s also a member of the Gila Valley Veterans Honor Guard and American Legion Riders motorcycle club.
Back in ‘69, Oller tried to join the Legion in Crescent City, Calif.
“They told me, ‘We don’t want your kind,’” he said.
“Vietnam was just a horribly unpopular war. The political atmosphere was negative and nasty. It was a very unfortunate time in this county’s history, but it happened,” Oller said. “The thing that’s important is to live through it, outgrow it and get past it because that atmosphere doesn’t exist today.”
Thanks in large part to the Vietnam Veterans of America, Oller said he doesn’t believe anyone will mistreat veterans again. Now, he and current Legion members just have to convince younger vets to join their organization.
“There is an image an awful lot of us have been trying tirelessly to defeat,” Oller said. “So many people think the American Legion or VFW is just a smoke-filled place with a bunch of drunk old veterans swapping war stories and it’s not that at all.”