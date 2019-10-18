SAFFORD — Two Eastern Arizona College nursing students have received scholarship checks from the charitable veterans’ society Forty & Eight.
At Swift-Murphy American Legion Post 32, officers of the Forty & Eight (aka La Societe) presented Kacey Lynne Bell and Calvin James with $1,000 scholarships to further their education.
The Forty & Eight traces its origins to World War I, when American servicemen rode to the front in French boxcars inscribed “40/8” - meaning they carried 40 men or eight horses. The organization was founded in 1920 by American Legion members, who named it in memory of those cars.
Its full name is La Societe des Quarante Hommes et Huit Chevaux (Forty Men and Eight Horses), and its officers’ titles are in French. Originally under the American Legion, it became an independent organization in 1960. Among its endeavors, it has supported child welfare, nurse training and medical research programs.
Swift-Murphy Post Commander Steve Oller, Correspondant of the local Forty & Eight, said those interested in applying for scholarships - the organization prefers applicants to have some link to a veteran - may contact the local chapter, or voiture, at (928) 651-5817.