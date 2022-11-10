field of honor.JPG

Some 500 flags on the Safford City Hall and Graham County Courthouse paid tribute to Veterans all week beginning Nov. 5.

 PHOTO TOM BODUS/EA COURIER

A forest of American flags spread across the lawn in front of Safford City Hall and spilling over to the Graham County Courthouse grounds represents the largest display yet for the Graham County's Field of Honor.

The 500 flags, which were installed Nov. 5 and will be removed Saturday, each represents a man or woman who has served the United States in military service.

