A forest of American flags spread across the lawn in front of Safford City Hall and spilling over to the Graham County Courthouse grounds represents the largest display yet for the Graham County's Field of Honor.
The 500 flags, which were installed Nov. 5 and will be removed Saturday, each represents a man or woman who has served the United States in military service.
“It doesn’t matter where they are or where they served,” said Ed Lopez, a Safford Lions Club member who oversaw the installation of the flags. “Any veteran can be represented.”
Safford Lions presents the Field of Honor in collaboration with Gila Valley Veterans Services, American Legion Posts 32 and 95 and their respective Auxiliariaries, and the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
This is the fourth year of the display, which has grown each year, including 132 additional flags in 2022. This has required not only tighter placement of the flags, but also more lawn space, which is why the field expanded to the courthouse lawn.
Lopez said participation in the display costs $35 the first year — to purchase the flag — and $10 per year each subsequent year. The flag includes a tag listing the veteran’s name, branch of service, years of service and conflicts (such as World War II, Korea, Vietnam, etc.), and rank.
Flags currently installed at the Field of Honor pay tribute to a range of military service personnel that include World War I veterans to persons still serving.
Lopez, who served 12 years in the Army himself from 1977-1989, said he didn’t make much of his own status as a veteran until his daughter joined the Army in 2010. She’s a sergeant first class stationed at Fort Sam Houston near San Antonio, Texas. He said his pride in his daughter’s accomplishments caused him to place more stock in his own service.
Safford’s Veterans Day celebrations were scheduled to include a parade to be held downtown at 10:30 a.m. Photos from the parade will be included in the Nov. 16 edition of this newspaper.
Also on Friday, Eastern Arizona College’s Symphony Orchestra was scheduled to present a free Patriotic Pops concert at 7:30 p.m. The concert was to be in the Lee Little Theater of the Gherald L. Hoopes Jr. Activities Center on the EAC main campus in Thatcher.
On Saturday, the San Carlos Apache Tribe Veterans will be holding their annual Veterans Parade at the San Carlos Apache Reservation in Bylas at 10 a.m. The theme of this year’s parade is “Saluting All Apache Warriors.” The grand marshal is Sarah Rope.