Devin Gillespie, the vicar for both All Saints Episcopal Church in Safford and Saints Philip and James Church in Morenci, has a kind of motto for his church; “I do as best I can to make people in here feel welcome,” Gillespie said. “Not only do we affirm you, but we welcome you and appreciate you.”
A part of that ethos is an important element of Episcopalian theology Gillespie said, but it’s also an important part of who he is.
Growing up in Safford in the 1970’s, Gillespie said he felt called to religion at an early age, especially through Christian religious symbols, art and iconography and liturgical music, but as he grew older and grew into his own identity and started to explore the different denominations of Christianity in the Gila Valley, Gillespie found it hard to find a place that welcomed him and where he felt at home as an out gay man.
Both of Gillespie’s parents were both loving and supportive once he came out to them, he said. Gillespie joked his mother was more mad that he interrupted a telenovela she was watching to come out to her more than anything and that his dad asked if he was gay before he could come out to him. Gillespie said his dad taught him how to stand up and defend himself against bullies at school and homophobes, but he still struggled with his identity as both a gay man and someone who felt propelled toward a religious calling.
After the administration of a religious school asked him to go through an exorcism before they would allow him to graduate, Gillespie tried to commit suicide at the age of 18.
After not being able to go through with the act, Gillespie said he begged God to make him straight. If not, Gillespie asked God to kill him. After sobbing uncontrollably, Gillespie said he started to hear a gentle voice that said “Are you done yet? Devin, I have made you fearfully and wonderfully and a gay man, but you’re going to have to trust me. Can you do that?” Gillespie, attributing the voice to God, obliged by taking a shower and going to bed. When he woke up the next day, he said he could see the world in color for the first time.
That experience led Gillespie to later get one of his many tattoos, a semicolon behind his ear. Since the establishment of the nonprofit Project Semicolon in 2013, the semicolon has become a symbol to raise awareness of depression, suicide and other mental health related issues and a symbol for survivors of suicide attempts.
But still, Gillespie said he wasn’t comfortable in his skin as either a gay man or a religious person. For awhile he said he turned to drinking and partying as a form of solace, until he attended one fateful tai chi class where a former priest for the Episcopalian church came up to him to ask him why he didn’t attend a church.
“Because I’m gay,” Gillespie said to the priest.
“Horse(expletive)” Gillespie said the priest replied. “I expect to see you in church next Sunday.”
Knowing nothing about Episcopalianism, Gillespie agreed to go.
“There was nothing miraculous in the act, it was just that they welcomed me,” Gillespie said about his first experience at the Episcopal church.
It’s there that Gillespie said he found his spiritual home. After getting a phone call from the Bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Arizona asking him to start training to become a religious leader for the church, he agreed, after some coaxing from his mother, whom Gillespie takes care of.
“I felt the calling for a long time,” Gillespie said.
After four years of studying and some delays because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Gillespie was ordained as a vicar in a priesting ceremony on May 4 of this year.
Now the leader of two churches, Gillespie said it’s important to him to foster a welcoming environment, just like he was welcomed into the church, and to take that welcoming attitude out into the town and throughout the world through deeds and actions.
Although speaking up for and defending the human rights of LGBTQIA people is important to Gillespie, he doesn’t want to be known as just a gay priest. That’s just one part of him, he said.
“It’s up to us as followers of Christ to speak up for the outcast,” Gillespie said. “I show my ink, I don’t deny my identity as a gay man when people ask because I want people to know that God will accept them no matter what.”
Although Gillespie said that homophobia and the explicit violence and bullying of decades passed has significantly decreased in recent years, it’s still here and it’s still dangerous. Gillespie said he considered flying a LGBTQIA pride banner from the church this year that welcomes LGBTQIA congregants, but ultimately decided that he didn’t think the community was ready for it yet. He thinks the community will be ready for it next pride month though.