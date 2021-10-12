An autopsy has revealed the woman whose body was found along Highway 70 west of Fort Thomas Oct. 9 was likely killed in a hit-and-run collision, said Graham County Undersheriff Jeff McCormies.
Authorities are asking anyone who was traveling on Highway 70 in or around Ft. Thomas on September 24 after 8 p.m. to call the GCSO.
Although the Office of the Pima County Medical Examiner is waiting on dental records to confirm, authorities believe the victim is Eva Joy Martinez, who was last seen on Sept. 24 and was reported missing by her family, McCormies said.
The last time Martinez was seen was inside the Fort Thomas Cafe, McCormies said. Video surveillance shows her leaving the cafe alone after becoming upset in the company of a man and a woman.
That couple have since been interviewed, McCormies said, declining to elaborate.
A citizen searching for Martinez came across the body around 9 a.m. Oct. 9. She was found on the north side of the highway, between the pavement and a private fence line, on a downward slopping embankment and dirt area.
Based upon the autopsy results, doctors believe the woman died around the time Martinez went missing and likely died upon impact, McCormies said.
The body was in a state of decomposition and pieces of evidence were collected at the scene. The Department of Public Safety provided a reconstruction certified trooper to assist with the investigation.
McCormies said no skid marks were observed in the area.
Anyone who has information that could assist in this on-going investigation should call (928) 428-3141.