SAFFORD — Graham County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that the victims of a homicide have been positively identified.
The Pima County Medical Examiner’s Office notified GCSO on Aug. 30 that the victims are Sabrena Martin and Ruben Nicholas Morales. Both victims were reported as missing in February of this year after family members said they were unable to contact the pair.
The bodies of Martin and Morales were discovered in a shallow grave in Thunderbird Mobile Home Estates on Aug. 24.
GCSO also announced there are “people of interest” connected to the investigation.
“The people if interest in this case are known to the agency and, based on their current circumstances, do not pose any public safety concerns,” GCSO wrote in a release. As the investigation continues, the Sheriff’s Office was to ensure the public, as it relates to this event, there is no need for safety concerns.”
Identities of the persons of interest have not been released and investigation into the incident is ongoing.