Victory Theatre announces free summer film showings Jun 12, 2023 Jun 12, 2023 Updated 5 hrs ago The Victory Theatre in Safford is showing free movies once a day, four days per week until Aug. 3.The theater, which is owned and operated by the The Way World Outreach, began the free film series on Monday with free screenings of "Sonic the Hedgehog 2." All of the free showings take place at 11:30 a.m. on Monday through Thursday. All scheduled films are child-friendly, and a new film is offered every week.Films scheduled in the weeks ahead are:"Paw Patrol," June 19-22"How to Train Your Dragon," June 26-29"Puss in Boots," July 3-6"Puss in Boots 2," July 10-13"Despicable Me," July 17-20"The Lorax," July 24-27"Minions: The Rise of Gru," July 31-Aug. 3.The theater is located at 555 Entertainment Ave. Seating is limited. No outside food or beverages are allowed.