Margaret Vidales, a 50-year resident of Graham County, has been appointed to fill a vacancy on the Safford Unified School District Governing Board.

Graham County Schools Superintendent Donna McGaughey appointed Vidales to fill the seat left vacant by Matt Herrington, who recently moved to Pima.

Vidales raised two children who both graduated from SUSD and she served on the hiring committee when Mike Moreno was hired as principal at Dorothy Stinson School, McGaughey said.

Vidales, who has been active in other SUSD activities, currently serves as the director of dietary services at Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center, McGaughey said.

She once served as the cafeteria manager for Thatcher Unified School District and as a front desk administrator for the Morenci Community Center.