Vintage pinball collection central to local husband, father's legacy

220620 Pinball01.JPG

Sara Magdaleno is shown here with her father’s antique pinball machines on Monday. After her father passed away this spring, Magdaleno and her mother began looking for a permanent home for the collection.

 Reilly Kneedler/Eastern Arizona Courier
Paul Dean Speer

As she hoisted a hand truck, balancing the delicate glass backing of a wooden pinball machine, Sara Magdaleno spoke fondly of her father, Paul Speer.

They were close. She was the youngest of three children, his little girl. And she had been moved to Safford from Yuma temporarily to be his caretaker until his death from Parkinson’s in May.

Along with a lot of fond memories, he left behind a collection of unique antiques, including a half-dozen or so wooden pinball machines.

Yes, wooden.

It turns out that the predecessor to modern pinball was crafted in the 19th century, while the coin-operated style most are familiar with came to being in 1931. The alleged “Golden Age” of pinball occurred during the decade of 1948-58, played on machines with wooden rails and legs, eventually replaced with metal over time.

220620 Pinball02.JPG

One of Paul Speer’s wooden pinball machines, themed after Central Park, still lights up.

Several of Speer’s pinball machines bear placards that command players how to use the game: “For amusement only," reads one. “No gambling permitted."

Apparently, for a time, pinball, considered a game of chance, was seen akin to gambling and outlawed. (Apparently, Ocean City, N.J., still prohibits playing pinball on Sundays.)

Speer’s fascination with the games began 20 years ago, according to Magdaleno. 

220620 Pinball03.JPG

Sara Magdaleno moves part of a wooden pinball machine in her parents’ garage in Safford on Monday. She’s spent the past few weeks sorting through her father’s various collections since his death in May.
220620 Pinball04.JPG

Some of Paul Speer's pinball machines date back a half-century or more, but still light up. Magdaleno is unsure whether they’re still playable.

As an electrical engineer, Speer tinkered with the machines for fun.

“It was his hobby. It was all toys,” Magdaleno said. “He’s had tons.”

The machines Speer accumulated over the years, selling some, were often just piles of parts and assorted accessories. It was his passion to the restore them to working order.

In the garage where Magdaleno has compiled the collection was a testament to works in process. As she put the machines back together, plugging them in for the first time in years, some came to life, lights flashing, painted glass glowing, silent, a bit haunting.

220620 Pinball05.JPG

Magdaleno has started assembling the machines to assess their condition. Each is made almost entirely from wood.

“I’ve been looking into the value,” she said, admitting that her mother, Jill Spear, wants to sell the collection, spare parts and all. 

Some of the machines, manufactured by a company named Gottlieb, date from the 1960s, according to the Internet Pinball Database, a site recommended by Russ Synder who runs a company based out of New Jersey called Pin Rescue. 

A game called Puddin’ Head, according to the database, was made in 1948. That’s just one of the games for sale.

Magdaleno posted the lot of machines and parts on Craigslist a few weeks ago and has had a few bites, mostly from Phoenix folks. The most promising lead, however, has been from a fellow in Ohio who made an offer of $3,500.

Ultimately, Magdalena’s mother, Jill, will have the last word on where the unusual collection will find a new home.

What would be her best-case scenario for her father’s machines?

220620 Pinball06.JPG

The family listed Paul Speer’s pinball collection on Craigslist but is still looking for a permanent home. The most promising lead has been from an Ohio man who offered $3,500.
220620 Pinball07.JPG

A few of Paul Dean Speer's pinball machines are labeled that they’re not to be used for gambling.

“Well, I would like them to be restored,” she said. She looked away, struggling with emotion. "He was restoring these."

“My dad was quite a guy, he could fix anything,” she said.

