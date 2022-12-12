Visitation suspended at prison in aftermath of fight BY EA COURIER STAFF Dec 12, 2022 Dec 12, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Visitation at Federal Correction Institution-Safford has been suspended following a fight that injured seven inmates on Thursday. COURTESY PHOTO FEDERAL BUREAU OF PRISONS Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Seven inmates were sent to Mount Graham Regional Medical Center Thursday evening for injuries apparently sustained in a fight at Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Safford.Federal Bureau of Prison spokesperson Randilee Giamusso confirmed “multiple inmates were observed fighting” at the prison about 6 p.m.She said staff responded immediately to secure the area.She said seven inmates received treatment for minor injuries, and all had returned to the prison by Friday.“No staff were injured during the incident and at no time was the public in danger,” Giamusso said.The incident remains under investigation, she said. Meanwhile, visitation at FCI Safford has been suspended until further notice.That status remained in effect as of Monday, according to the prison’s web page. Giamusso said the institution will return to normal operations status as soon as possible.FCI-Safford is a low-security federal correctional facility located at 1529 W. Highway 366. Its web page says it houses 792 inmates.Updates regarding visitation status may be found at https://www.bop.gov/locations/institutions/saf/ Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Randilee Giamusso Inmate Social Services Prison Fci Safford Status Injury Web Page Load comments Most Popular Republican candidates ask courts to overturn election results Dropping the Democrat label was Sinema's most logical choice, observers say Santa to be at Clifton Legion toy give away Hobbs intends to stop work on shipping container wall Town of Duncan throws a Christmas party Safford Theatre Project awarded $50K T-Mobile grant Light Parade is a labor of love for title sponsor 4-year-old is latest to complete library's 1,000 Books program Tech workers brace for possible job killer Planning for success with bare-root plants Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit