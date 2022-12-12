Visitation suspended at prison in aftermath of fight

Visitation at Federal Correction Institution-Safford has been suspended following a fight that injured seven inmates on Thursday.

 COURTESY PHOTO FEDERAL BUREAU OF PRISONS

Seven inmates were sent to Mount Graham Regional Medical Center Thursday evening for injuries apparently sustained in a fight at Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Safford.

Federal Bureau of Prison spokesperson Randilee Giamusso confirmed “multiple inmates were observed fighting” at the prison about 6 p.m.

