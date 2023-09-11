AmeriCorps member Josie Barron stands ready to weigh refuse collected during Saturday's Gila River cleanup project near Pima. Ultimately, a group of some 60 Gila Watershed Project volunteers collected more than 3,500 pounds of trash under and around the Pima-Bryce Bridge.
A contingent of about 60 eager volunteers, from ages 2 to 73, spent Saturday morning picking up almost 2 tons of trash in the vicinity of Bryce-Pima Bridge.
Participants included members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and several residents residents from the communities of Pima, Eden and Central. They joined Gila Watershed Partnership (GWP) staff to beautify the Gila River corridor north of Pima.
“We do these cleanups four times a year, usually along the San Francisco River near Clifton," said GWP Executive Director Sarah Sayles. "But that area didn’t need any work right now so we moved our focus here.”
Volunteers met at the Bryce side of the bridge at 8 a.m. They were split into three teams to cover different sections of river shoreline and nearby roads.
Sayles instructed everyone to wear neon-colored vests and protective gloves, and to take at least one large trash bag. The morning weather was pleasantly mild, but she reminded everyone to carry and drink water as the day got warmer. She cautioned everyone to avoid anything that could be a biohazard, such as dirty diapers, but to make a note of any such location so that those items could be removed later.
GWP Restoration Field Manager Jonathan Dugi then described part of the project location, one of several areas along the Gila River where GWP is trying to restore native vegetation in partnership with Freeport McMoRan Inc. (FMI).
“The land downstream of the bridge is owned by FMI, and they support our river restoration efforts here and at other sites they own,” he said.
GWP has partnered with FMI and others on this 14-acre site for the past eight years, he said.
“We’ve removed invasive species like Russian thistle and kochia, and tried to reduce saltcedars, tamarisk trees by cutting them down," Dugi said. "Saltcedar takes over, creating a monoculture and changing the soils along the river.”
The recent arrival of tamarisk leaf beetles is also helping, as the bugs chomp on the saltcedar leaves and set the trees back a bit.
“We’ve attempted to create a more diverse landscape by planting native trees, shrubs, vines, grasses and perennial forbs, and also by reseeding, Dugi said. “It’s been a mixed bag of successes and learning experiences but, overall, we’ve seen improvements.”
Team One, led by past AmeriCorps service member Laynce Black, focused on the southeast side of the bridge, clearing an assortment of large items between the dirt road and the river.
“We have almost everything we need to furnish a house,” volunteer Nicolas Merritt joked. “We have a washer and dryer, refrigerator, and a sofa. All we need is a range!”
Mattresses and box springs and at least four recliner lounge chairs were retrieved for the make-believe house. Numerous abandoned tires were also loaded into one of two Vista Recycling dumpsters provided by Graham County.
Dugi led Team Two as they braved tall, dense vegetation to access the north side of the river and under the bridge, where trash tossed out by passing motorists included plastic bottles, Styrofoam cups and other litter. William Windsor walked the road across the bridge picking up broken glass, shotgun shells and pieces of wire cables.
Enedelia Vitolas, GWP Restoration program manager, led Team Three that headed west/northwest, picking up trash along the West Eden Diversion Dam Road that parallels the river, covering about a half mile that ended at the concrete diversion near Peck Wash. Participants here enjoyed the little waterfall created by the low dam, posing for photos standing on the concrete structure that straddles the Gila River.
By 11 a.m., 3,568 pounds of trash had been removed and placed in the dumpsters.
Josie Barron, a current AmeriCorps member working with the GWP, asked, “Why was this all thrown here instead of the dump?” as she tallied weights of trash placed in one of the dumpsters while Sayles recorded weights at the other one.
One volunteer commented that some people just won’t pay at the dump, but another observed, “But, even when it was free, people still dumped like this!”
