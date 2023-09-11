02507-JosieBarron.jpg

AmeriCorps member Josie Barron stands ready to weigh refuse collected during Saturday's Gila River cleanup project near Pima. Ultimately, a group of some 60 Gila Watershed Project volunteers collected more than 3,500 pounds of trash under and around the Pima-Bryce Bridge.

A contingent of about 60 eager volunteers, from ages 2 to 73, spent Saturday morning picking up almost 2 tons of trash in the vicinity of Bryce-Pima Bridge.

02457-PreProjectBriefing.jpg

GWP Executive Director Sarah Sayles welcomed volunteers and discussed safety precautions with some of the 60 volunteers at the Saturday cleanup.

Participants included members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and several residents residents from the communities of Pima, Eden and Central. They joined Gila Watershed Partnership (GWP) staff to beautify the Gila River corridor north of Pima.

02519-WaterPatrol.jpg

Downstream from the bridge, two GWP volunteers waded in the water to gather trash in the river and trapped in shoreline cattails and tamarisks.
02505-Sam&AnnaCrandell-JohnMilsap.jpg

Father and daughter Sam and Anna Crandell and FMI electrician John Millsap pose with the truckload of trash they collected on Saturday.
02544-Enedelia&Kristen.jpg

GWP Restoration Program Manager Enedelia Vitolas and Jenny Forsgren of Central display bags of trash they collected on Saturday.
02496-SeatToss.jpg

Father and daughter, Chan and Eliza Day, attempted to toss a seat across a gully to waiting volunteers.

