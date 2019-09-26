SAFFORD — They’re coming to clean up Little Hollywood, and the community is being invited to help.
Next Saturday morning, Oct. 5, at 8 a.m., Southeastern Arizona Clean and Beautiful (SEACAB), Graham County and the City of Safford will team for a cleanup of the Little Hollywood area, a neighborhood long prone to illegal dumping.
It will be their first scheduled cleanup there, and local residents and volunteer groups are encouraged to come out and lend a hand in this initial effort to tackle the trash problem.
“This effort wouldn’t be possible without your participation and support,” said SEACAB chairman Tim Linden.
Those who would like to help the groups “put waste in the right place” next Saturday can RSVP to SEACAB secretary/treasurer Susan Elsberry at S.Elsberry@elscon.com or Linden at tlinden@cableone.net.
For those unable to attend, SEACAB also welcomes donations; contact Elsberry or Linden for more information.