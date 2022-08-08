Sky Island Alliance is looking for folks to help remove a wily invasive plant at Aravaipa Canyon Preserve.

Over Labor Day weekend, Sept. 2-5, Sky Island is partnering with the Gila Watershed Partnership to address the threat of invasive periwinkle (Vinca major)  throughout the canyon, eradicating periwinkle from the riparian understory of the creek banks.

Volunteers sought to help clear invasive plant from Aravaipa Canyon

Past volunteers hard at work removing invasive periwinkle.

Tags

Load comments