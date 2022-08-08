Volunteers sought to help clear invasive plant from Aravaipa Canyon

Sky Island Alliance is looking for folks to help remove a wily invasive plant at Aravaipa Canyon Preserve.
Over Labor Day weekend, Sept. 2-5, Sky Island is partnering with the Gila Watershed Partnership to address the threat of invasive periwinkle (Vinca major) throughout the canyon, eradicating periwinkle from the riparian understory of the creek banks.
This will require fastidious removal of vegetative material and roots with tools provided by Sky Island Alliance. Volunteers should prepare to be bending, cutting, digging and getting dirty and wet while wading in and out of the water throughout each day.
Vinca removal is planned for The Nature Conservancy Aravaipa Canyon Preserve, not in the BLM Aravaipa Wilderness Area.
Folks can camp or stay in the The Nature Conservatory's Aravaipa Canyon Preserve guesthouse, nestled right along Aravaipa Creek. Beds are limited and there are no single-occupancy rooms. There are three single beds and one double bed on the screened in porch. There are a double and a single in each of the two bedrooms, and there are two singles in each of the two bunkhouse rooms. Each household should bring their own food, camping and cooking gear.
Wearing masks inside the bathroom and wiping down surfaces with sanitizer after each use is required. Volunteers are asked to keep a mask handy at all times.
Volunteers will need to bring a minimum of three days worth of food, with snacks.
Potable water is available onsite.
There is no cellphone or internet service at Aravaipa Canyon.
Bring work clothes and appropriate close-toed shoes for digging work. Sandals, water shoes, or rain-boots are necessary for working in the creek.
Extra camping gear is available. Contact staff for more details.
Aravaipa Canyon is located in the northern Galiuro Mountains and only a few miles from the Aravaipa Canyon Wilderness. With over 10 miles of perennial water, the canyon is a rare riparian jewel in southern Arizona and an important tributary to the Lower San Pedro River.
During monsoon season, a high-clearance vehicle is strongly encouraged. There are multiple wet wash crossings before arriving at the guesthouse.
Participants can caravan from SIA’s office, carpool in SIA vehicles, or meet at the canyon. To get around the preserve, volunteer will carpool with windows down and masks on. Unfortunately, pets are not allowed on this trip.