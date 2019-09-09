DUNCAN — Organizers of the 100th annual Greenlee County Fair announced this week that there are still a few volunteer opportunities.
Volunteer applications are available at the county building in Clifton and the Fair Office in Duncan. Volunteers must provide two forms of identification.
In addition, fair officials will be accepting nonperishable exhibits this week at Fairgrounds C Building. Exhibits can be dropped off from 3-6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
The final entry of all exhibits is Monday, Sept. 16, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the C Building.
Advance carnival tickets have gone on sale and are $20 through Sept. 12. Advance tickets can be purchased at the county building in Clifton, the Fair Office, Clifton Town Hall and Duncan Town Hall. Prices go up to $30 during the fair.
Advance admission tickets are also on sale now at the county building in Clifton and Fair Office. Cost is three tickets for $10 for all four days of the fair, Sept. 19-22. At-the-gate cost is $5 per day for ages 14 and over, $3 for ages 5-13. Children 4 and under, and adults 65 and over, are admitted free.
More information is at www.greenleecountyfairgrounds.com.