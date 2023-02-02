Tire dump site

These tires were dumped on BLM-managed public land between Pima and Fort Thomas almost 10 years ago. Officials estimate the number to be 2,000 in all.

An estimated 30 to 40 local volunteers next weekend are going to help the Bureau of Land Management’s Safford Office clear out a huge pile of used tires that were dumped on public lands almost a decade ago.

June Lowery, public affairs specialist for BLM’s Gila District, said staff with the bureau’s Safford Field Office estimate upwards of 2,000 tires were illegally dumped at the site, located off Loop Road, between Pima and Fort Thomas.

Tire dump site 2

Volunteers will help BLM employees remove these illegally dumped tires during a National Public Lands Day event scheduled for Feb. 11.

