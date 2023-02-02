An estimated 30 to 40 local volunteers next weekend are going to help the Bureau of Land Management’s Safford Office clear out a huge pile of used tires that were dumped on public lands almost a decade ago.
June Lowery, public affairs specialist for BLM’s Gila District, said staff with the bureau’s Safford Field Office estimate upwards of 2,000 tires were illegally dumped at the site, located off Loop Road, between Pima and Fort Thomas.
Based on Google Earth photos, officials say the tire dumping started sometime between 2013 and 2014, although it wasn’t reported until 2016. An investigation conducted after the dump site was discovered yielded no leads as to the identities of those responsible for the mess, Lowery said.
No additional tires have appeared at the site since the dumping was first reported, she said.
The volunteer cleanup effort, which will take place Feb. 11, is in recognition of National Public Lands Day, Lowery said. Once a year, usually in September, volunteers across the nation participate in some kind of building, maintenance or cleanup project in service of public lands.
Because of its extreme summertime temperatures, Arizona is granted an exception from conducting the event in September. Usually it is held in December instead, Lowery said. However, this year it became necessary to postpone the event until February.
Volunteers will include members of the local non-profit Southeastern Arizona Clean and Beautiful and participants in Graham County Chamber of Commerce’s current Gila Valley Leadership cohort.
Tracks from excavating equipment were evident Wednesday at the dump site, where BLM workers had been moving the tires into a mound in preparation for the volunteers. Lowery said BLM hopes the day’s work will result in removal of up to half of the tires. The remainder will be removed by BLM employees as time permits.
Lowery said BLM estimates the tire cleanup is going to cost a minimum of $6,200. Much of that will be for landfill fees and does not necessarily take into account labor and other expenses.
Illegal or “wildcat” dumping is a significant problem in the region, Lowery said. Aside from being an obvious visual blight on the landscape, illegal waste can cause significant harm both to the environment and to wildlife.
Lowery urged residents who witness or encounter illegal dumping to report it to BLM immediately. She said the bureau typically investigates these incidents promptly because there’s a better chance of finding evidence that will help identify the litterers.
Typically the guilty parties are given an opportunity to clean up their own mess or face more severe penalties, she said.
To contact the BLM Safford Field Office, call (928) 348-4400 or email blm_az_sfoweb@blm.gov. The office is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.