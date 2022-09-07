Volunteers treat 1st responders to hot breakfast

Volunteers from the Sons of the American Legion Squadron 32, of Safford, and American Legion Auxiliary Post 95, of Solomon, kept the food hot and ready during Wednesday's First Responders Breakfast in Safford.

Gila Valley first responders and other emergency care providers were invited to enjoy a free breakfast Wednesday morning at the American Legion Swift Murphy Post 32 in Safford.

The meal was provided courtesy of the Sons of the American Legion Squadron 32 and the ladies of Solomon’s American Legion Auxiliary Post 95.

Volunteers treat first responders to breakfast

Members of the Pima Fire Department chat during Wednesday's First Responder Breakfast at Safford's American Legion Swift Murphy Post 32.

Reach Tom Bodus at tom@eacourier.com or at (928) 424-6231.

