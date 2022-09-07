Volunteers treat 1st responders to hot breakfast

Volunteers from the Sons of the American Legion Squadron 32, of Safford, and American Legion Auxiliary Post 95, of Solomon, kept the food hot and ready during Wednesday's First Responders Breakfast in Safford.
Gila Valley first responders and other emergency care providers were invited to enjoy a free breakfast Wednesday morning at the American Legion Swift Murphy Post 32 in Safford.
The meal was provided courtesy of the Sons of the American Legion Squadron 32 and the ladies of Solomon’s American Legion Auxiliary Post 95.
Henry Nabor, commander of Squadron 32, said the Sons have been serving the breakfast one morning in September for several years. The meal is open to anyone who wears a badge, dons a fire helmet, assists the sick and wounded, dispatches emergency calls, or even shuffles the paperwork along the way.
“It’s our gift to them for what they do for us all year long,” Nabor explained.
And this wasn’t some light snack like a cup of coffee and a powdered doughnut. This was one of those abundant, gut-busting feasts that stick to one’s ribs through lunch and maybe even past suppertime. There were scrambled eggs (with and without green chiles), biscuits and gravy, bacon, sausage, red enchiladas, hash browns and more.
Nabor said the volunteers started preparing food at 5 a.m. Doors opened at 6 a.m. and meal service continued for the next three hours as dozens of emergency personnel trickled in from various departments and agencies.
Several volunteers from the Pima Fire Department were dining around one of the Legion Hall’s long folding tables about 7:30 a.m. The apparent consensus among the group was that the meal — including the intent behind it — was a treat.
Pima Fire Chief Scott Howell acknowledged his appreciation for the gesture.
“It means a lot,” he said. “We can’t do what we do without the support of our community.”