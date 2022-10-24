Voters will get final say over greenhouse rezoning

Side-by-side signage for and against Proposition 401 is a common sight around Graham County.

 PHOTO LAURA JEAN SCHNEIDER/EA COURIER

An argument that has been raging for at least two years will finally be settled in Graham County after voters cast their ballots in the Nov. 8 midterm elections.

That argument basically comes down to whether county voters are willing to accept a cannabis-growing operation in two greenhouse complexes near Bonita in order to prevent the current owner of those complexes, plus the four it intends to keep, from pulling up stakes and leaving town.

