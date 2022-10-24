Voters will get final say over greenhouse rezoning

An argument that has been raging for at least two years will finally be settled in Graham County after voters cast their ballots in the Nov. 8 midterm elections.
That argument basically comes down to whether county voters are willing to accept a cannabis-growing operation in two greenhouse complexes near Bonita in order to prevent the current owner of those complexes, plus the four it intends to keep, from pulling up stakes and leaving town.
Proposition 401 was born from a signature drive that followed a June 21, 2021, Graham County Board of Supervisors meeting in which the supervisors voted 2-1 to change the zoning of two of NatureSweet’s greenhouse complexes to unlimited industrial (M-X). The M-X designation would allow for the cultivation of marijuana within the facilities, which in turn would allow NatureSweet to complete their sale to cannabis company Bayacan LLC.
Even this newspaper declared the matter settled at that point, but by July 2021, two groups were pursuing enough signatures to initiate a ballot referendum to have the supervisors’ decision overturned.
One of them, calling itself Respect the Will of the People, succeeded in gaining the requisite signatures to place the measure on the November 2022 ballot. The Scottsdale-based group lists its chairman as George Khalaf, a conservative political strategist and consultant who’s listed as president of Data Orbital, a data and survey research firm, and as managing partner of the Resolute Group, a public relations firm.
If Prop 401 passes, the rezoning will be upheld. If not, the property will continue to be zoned agricultural.
Khalaf submitted the only opposition response in a publicity pamphlet on Prop 401 issued weeks ago by the Graham County Elections Department.
His arguments against rezoning included the potential threat of increased crime (“Local law enforcement has better things to do than make sure would-be drug dealers don’t try and rob the place”) and harming the Bonita community by undermining its moral values, as well as property values.
Khalaf’s opposition statement was the only one among the 27 total letters printed in the Election Department’s pamphlet.
County Elections Director Hannah Duderstadt said the arguments for and against were made in response to a Call for Arguments placed in this newspaper.
“We made every reasonable effort to assist both sides of the matter within state guidelines,” she said. “The arguments compiled in the pamphlet is everything we received by 90 days before the election.”
Although Khalaf’s was the only opponent named in the pamphlet, he’s far from the sole voice against Prop 401. Virtually every sign in the county encouraging a yes vote is paired with an opposite one demanding a no.
That excludes those pro-401 signs outside the Graham County Chamber of Commerce on U.S. Highway 70 in Safford. Chamber Director Vance Bryce is a noted advocate of 401 and keeping NatureSweet in Graham County.
“At every ribbon cutting, ground breaking, and open house, we are incredibly excited to add a dozen, a couple or even one job in our community,” Bryce said in the 401 publicity pamphlet. “When we move past the referendum committee’s attempts to prevent a legal business from investing in our community, it will open the door for hundreds of jobs at the greenhouses in Bonita. Allowing Bayacan to operate from the Site 6 greenhouse is estimated to generate $99 million in economic output and $8.2 million in taxes over the next six years.”
Bonita resident Joe Chapin isn’t buying it. In a recent letter to this newspaper, he said he believed the cannabis facility was being pushed by people who aren’t directly affected by it.
“Why would anyone sacrifice a rural community for a promised pot of gold at the end of a make-believe rainbow?” he wrote. “Shouldn’t the people directly affected have at least a voice in the matter?”
In a subsequent phone conversation, Chapin said traffic to and from Willcox on Fort Grant Road was a problem when the greenhouses were previously operating at peak capacity under Eurofresh. He also expressed concerns that the volume of traffic on the road, which is two lanes, might well result in a collision with a prisoner transport from nearby Fort Grant State Prison and result in an escape.
The deputy warden at the prison said he could not make an official comment on the subject of Proposition 401, but when asked about the risk from traffic, he quipped, “I guess we need to stop transporting prisoners in Phoenix, too.”
Chapin, who is retired from Fort Grant himself, said there is no circumstance under which he would be in favor of Proposition 401.
“I don’t like marijuana,” he said. “All it takes is one screw-up, and you have a major problem.”
Other outspoken opponents of Bayacan have been Martin Fleming, owner of the neighboring Fleming Thoroughbred Farm, and his daughter Wende Macumber.
At a December 2020 meeting of the Graham County Planning and Zoning Commision, Macumber raised concerns about the environmental impact of the marijuana greenhouse.
She was quoted at the the time as saying their horses are within 80 feet of the proposed greenhouse, and she expressed fears pregnant horses would breathe in marijuana byproducts and their foals would be at risk for still-births, low birth weights and attention deficit disorders.
Bayacan attorney Heather Dukes said the company researched these claims and could find no evidence that the cultivation of a cannabis crop would have such impacts on animals living nearby.
“We explained that the cannabis would need to be ignited with a flame in order for THC to form and to be inhaled by the horses,” she said in an email. “As a cultivation facility that merely grows the crop, harvests, and ships the flower and byproducts offsite, there will be no process that ignites the cannabis crops with a flame. We also explained during the rezoning proceedings that pregnant women work in cannabis cultivation facilities with no restrictions and no known risk of still-births, low birth weights or attention deficit disorders.”
Graham County Supervisor Chairman Paul David said he considered the opposition arguments when he voted in favor of the M-X rezoning for the two greenhouses more than a year ago. In the end, he said he came down on the side of the “greater good” of the county versus protecting the interests of “a small group of people who want their lifestyle and surroundings unchanged.”