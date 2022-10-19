DV walk judge.jpeg

Graham County Superior Court Judge Michael Peterson spoke briefly to a crowd gathered at a domestic violence awareness event hosted by Mount Graham Safe House Tuesday night.

As Graham County Superior Court Judge Michael Peterson addressed some 30 persons gathered in front of the Graham County courthouse Tuesday evening, he threw out some four-letter words.

Love and hope were two of them.

This young walker was among around 30 people who participated in Mount Graham Safe House's annual October Domestic Violence Awareness walk Tuesday.
Decked out in purple, the official color of October's Domestic Violence Awareness Month, walkers carried a banner Tuesday through downtown Safford as part of Mount Graham Safe House's annual Domestic Violence Awareness Walk. Cars honked in support.
Women at Tuesday's Domestic Violence Awareness Walk held handmade signs.
This woman's sign points out how domestic violence affects both sexes.
Domestic violence awareness walkers head toward the courthouse in Safford to complete their walk, held by Mount Graham Safe House on Tuesday.

Did You Know?

According to data from the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, 42.6 percent of Arizona women and 33.4 percent of Arizona men experience intimate partner physical violence, intimate partner sexual violence and/or intimate partner stalking.

• An estimated 304,000 Arizona women have experienced stalking by an intimate partner. 

• A 2019 one-day snapshot found that Arizona domestic violence programs served 1,539 on that day.

• There were 96 domestic violence-related deaths in Arizona in 2019.

• In 2017, Arizona ranked seventh in the nation in femicides per capita.

