As Graham County Superior Court Judge Michael Peterson addressed some 30 persons gathered in front of the Graham County courthouse Tuesday evening, he threw out some four-letter words.
Love and hope were two of them.
Peterson’s address was part of Mount Graham Safe House’s annual Domestic Violence Awareness Walk event. His message to step outside of judgment and act in love appeared tailored to the work safe house employees and volunteers do on a daily basis.
Mobile advocate Reina Lozano, who does house visits and has been with the organization one year, said in that time period 4,000 persons in Graham and Greenlee counties have received assistance through the safe house.
Mallory Jo Redmond, who has worked at the facility nearly as long as Lozano, said more people need to know about the services they provide.
While perhaps best known for offering in-home shelter, the safe house also provides lay legal advocacy to help clients obtain protection orders or wade through divorce paperwork, Redmond said. Anyone in need, regardless of age or sex, can pick up a food box through the safe house, she added. Hygiene bags are also available.
As the wind whipped through the plaza, plastic tablecloths rippled. Atop were keychains, pens, purple Mardi Gras beads, doughnuts and bottled water. Most of the Eastern Arizona women’s softball team appeared to be in attendance, and helped carry a banner and handmade signs on a loop walk from the courthouse to the post office, through downtown and back again. Cars honked in support and the late afternoon sun cast a glow. A fistful of purple helium balloons rocketed into the evening sky as the walkers dispersed, slowly becoming smaller and smaller to the naked eye.
This October marks the 35th Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
According to data from the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, 42.6 percent of Arizona women and 33.4 percent of Arizona men experience intimate partner physical violence, intimate partner sexual violence and/or intimate partner stalking.
• An estimated 304,000 Arizona women have experienced stalking by an intimate partner.
• A 2019 one-day snapshot found that Arizona domestic violence programs served 1,539 on that day.
• There were 96 domestic violence-related deaths in Arizona in 2019.
• In 2017, Arizona ranked seventh in the nation in femicides per capita.
