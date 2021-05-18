Tamella Evans lives in Yuma, Arizona in a condo with her boyfriend and three Yorkshire Terriers. Her boyfriend recently landed a job, with benefits and a pension, with the Arizona Department of Transportation in Safford. They’re excited to move to Graham County and experience a different part of Arizona. The only problem? They haven’t been able to find an apartment in town to move into for two months now.
“The main apartment complexes are all full, and there hasn’t been any availability in the last couple of months. I’ve been looking,” Evans said, “I’m seeing that there might be some in surrounding towns, but they’re just as hard.”
Evans said she’s also open to looking for a single family house to rent, because she’d like at least two rooms. The apartments she has seen don’t accept pets, but the majority of the single family houses she’s seeing are only interested in buyers, not renters.
“It doesn’t seem like there’s a shortage for buying homes,” Evans said, “but there are for places to rent.”
Having looked high and low for rental properties, Evans said she and her boyfriend will probably end up putting a lot of their personal belongings into a storage locker, and selling other belongings so they can squeeze into an RV to live in a local RV park.
“Everything will have to be put in storage, hopefully not indefinitely. I have a lot of things that I don’t look forward to selling at a yard sale,” Evans said, “but we’re probably going to be stuck in an RV anyway.”
Houses, not apartments
No doubt Evans is not alone in her struggle to find an apartment, because according to multiple local governments, there are very few, if any, new apartments, duplexes, or triplexes being built in Graham County.
In the last five years, there has been one four plex permitted in Safford, and two duplexes in 2020, said Susan Anderson, Safford’s planning and community development director.
In Pima, in the past five years the town has permitted one apartment complex and eight duplexes, Sean Lewis, Pima’s town manager said.
“We’ve had an extremely large building boom, it’s just been in single family dwellings, not rentals,” Lewis said.
From last year to this year, Lewis said 44 single family homes were permitted, while only one apartment complex and four duplexes permitted.
Before the units could even be constructed, Lewis said they already had a long waitlist of people desperate for an apartment to live in.
“We are desperately in need of more rentals,” Lewis said.
When asked why he thought the building boom doesn’t extend to apartments and other forms of multifamily housing, Lewis said a number of factors could be at play, from the prices of building materials, to the price of developing multifamily housing, to locals just not wanting to sell land to developers to build more housing.
In Safford, land isn’t a factor in the city’s lack of multifamily housing, Anderson said.
“We do have land that is available for building in the city,” Anderson said, but developers building multifamily housing “just hasn’t been happening. I can’t make people build stuff.”
Like Pima, Anderson said the vast majority of housing being built is single family homes. In fact, Anderson said the single family development market is “booming ahead.”
“I have a sense that we need more housing. It’s a trend all around the country right now,” she said.
National shortage
According to a study done by the National Low Income Housing Coalition, “The U.S. has a shortage of 6.8 million rental homes affordable and available to extremely low-income renters, whose household incomes are at or below the poverty guideline or 30% of their area median income.”
According to the same study, there are more than 183,000 extremely low income renter households in the state of Arizona, and only 26 affordable and available rental homes for every 100 extremely low income renter households in the state.
“There’s a few issues. Low interest rates, and my understanding in talking to builders is that the cost of materials has gone up,” Anderson said, “I think all that lack of homes, and the cost of materials, and the cost of lots are driving the lack of homes.”
In February, the Associated Press reported that the price of lumber has more than doubled since last year because of strong demand for new construction, remodeling, and COVID-19 related production issues, which added more than $24,000 to the average cost of a new home, while at the same time, the number of construction ready lots across the country has decreased.
Whatever’s going on though, and whether or not she, her boyfriend, and their three Yorkshire Terriers find an apartment or a house to rent or not, Evans said she’s still excited and looking forward to her move to town in either June or July.
“We’re not letting the rental shortage keep us away,” Evans said, “It’s a new adventure.”