SAFFORD — A man with a drug-related felony warrant was taken into custody late last month, after a brief foot pursuit east of Safford.
On November 29, a Graham County Sheriff’s Deputy patrolling near East Nelson Place spotted the subject, identified as Jose Mendoza-Garcia, riding in a vehicle. Aware of the warrant, issued out of Graham County Superior Court for dangerous drugs, the deputy caught up to the vehicle and made contact with Mendoza-Garcia.
Mendoza-Garcia soon started running, ignoring the deputy’s commands to stop. According to the GCSO report, the deputy advised County Dispatch of the pursuit. He then deployed his TASER after warning Mendoza-Garcia it would be used. One probe reportedly stuck in Mendoza-Garcia’s jacket, but apparently had no effect. Mendoza-Garcia simply removed it.
Mendoza-Garcia ultimately broke off the chase and approached the deputy with his hands up. The deputy ordered him to the ground, and neighbors who reportedly knew Mendoza-Garcia urged him to comply - which he soon did. He was handcuffed by a responding Safford Police officer. The deputy then retrieved his firearm, which fell from his holster during the chase.
Upon arrival at the Graham County Jail, Mendoza-Garcia reportedly began breathing heavily and closing his eyes. His heart rate was reportedly 180, and the jail nurse said he could not be accepted in that condition. He was subsequently medically cleared at Mount Graham Regional Medical Center. Hospital staff reportedly said that it appeared the taser probe had not struck him. He was booked into jail without further incident.