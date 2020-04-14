An aggravated assault suspect was arrested Thursday night after authorities said he fled the scene of an accident.
According to Safford Police, Richard Garcia, 30, fled on foot after a SUV hit a parked car near Second Avenue and 16th Street around 7 p.m..
Witnesses saw Garcia cutting through yards and alleys and knocking on doors, according to the police report. The report said officers were directed to Garcia's location, where he was taken into custody.
Officers learned Garcia had a $25,000 felony warrant for aggravated assault and disorderly conduct issued by Graham County Justice of the Peace #1.
According to a police report, Garcia said he didn't remember the crash. Garcia said he last remembered being in church, then woke up in the SUV's passenger seat and didn't know who was driving.
After treatment at Mount Graham Regional Medical Center for minor accident injuries, Garcia was booked on the warrant. Authorities said he may also be charged with leaving an accident scene and criminal damage.
Police have also opened a DUI investigation, authorities said.