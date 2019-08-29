SAFFORD — It was unclear what happened to the unconscious man in the cotton field — he reportedly told police he did not remember — but there was no doubt about his felony warrant.
One minute after midnight on Aug. 23, a suspicious male subject was reported looking into the windows at Cricket Insurance. The business’ owner reportedly identified the man as Andrew Anderson, 27, who had broken into the building and stolen cash in May 2019. Anderson was arrested and booked into jail for trespassing, burglary and criminal damage in that case.
On the 23rd, County Dispatch confirmed that Anderson had an active felony warrant. A backpack containing his wallet and identification was found just north of Cricket Insurance, and Anderson himself was discovered unconscious in a nearby cotton field.
On regaining consciousness, a handcuffed Anderson was transported to Mount Graham Regional Medical Center for ankle pain and a possible head injury. According to police, Anderson claimed to have no memory of what had happened. He was subsequently cleared from the hospital and booked into the Graham County Jail on his warrant.