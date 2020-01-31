SAFFORD — A man with an outstanding warrant was reportedly so determined to avoid arrest that he ran into highway traffic before he was subdued by a Graham County Sheriff’s Deputy.
On the afternoon of Jan. 21, a Safford Police officer contacted the man, identified as 29-year-old Robert Sandoval, behind Arby’s Restaurant. Sandoval had a theft warrant, issued out of Gila Valley Consolidated Municipal Court in September 2019. The officer advised the deputy, who was in the area, that Sandoval might flee.
According to a Graham County Sheriff’s Office report, the deputy spotted Sandoval behind the Speedway gas station just west of Arby’s. On seeing the deputy, Sandoval reportedly started running. Making his way around the Speedway, Sandoval ran onto U.S. Highway 70 and into oncoming traffic. The deputy, giving chase, signaled for traffic to stop, which it did.
At one point during the pursuit, Sandoval reportedly extended his arm and struck a vehicle. According to the GCSO report, it was later found he had thrown away drug paraphernalia. The deputy ultimately tackled Sandoval to the ground in the westbound lane of Highway 70, near McDonald’s.
Sandoval was then taken into custody by Safford Police, served with the warrant and booked into jail without further incident.