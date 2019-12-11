SAFFORD — A man pursued by Safford and Thatcher police officers in connection with a domestic violence case turned out not to be the suspect, but did have a felony warrant for which he was arrested after the chase.
While helping a Thatcher officer search for the suspect, a Safford officer observed a male subject riding a bicycle on the sidewalk along the north side of Highway 70. Advised by the Thatcher officer that the man resembled the suspect, the Safford officer attempted to make contact with the man.
According to a Safford Police report, the subject then fled across the highway on his bicycle, forcing at least one driver to slam on their brakes to avoid hitting him. As the officers gave chase in their patrol vehicles, he headed south on 11th Avenue and cut through an abandoned residential yard.
The pursuit turned into a foot chase after the subject struck a fence, causing his bicycle to flip, and started to run. As the Thatcher officer pursued the man on foot onto 12th Avenue, the Safford officer cut him off with his vehicle. The subject then ran behind a residence, but was soon found and detained.
According to the police report, the man, who identified himself as Olivaz Cruz, was not the suspect sought by the Thatcher officer. However, a records check on Cruz turned up an active felony warrant for parole violation, issued by the Arizona Department of Corrections. Cruz reportedly said he had run from the officers because of his warrant.
Cruz reportedly said he was not injured in the chase and did not need medical attention. He was then booked into the Graham County Jail on the warrant. His bicycle and some personal belongings were released to a family member.