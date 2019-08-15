SAFFORD — Earlier this month, Safford Police officers arrested two men for an active warrant and burglary.
An Aug. 7 shoplifting report from the Roper Lake Road Dollar General led to the arrest of Rickey Chacon, 29, on a felony warrant. The suspects reportedly fled the scene in a vehicle, and Chacon was later identified as the driver.
Graham County Sheriff’s deputies, assisted by a Safford officer, stopped the vehicle on East Solomon Road. During the stop, it was learned Chacon had an outstanding warrant for failure to comply on burglary and aggravated assault charges. The warrant, with a $5,000 cash bond, was issued in November 2018 out of Graham County Superior Court. Chacon was arrested and booked into the Graham County Jail.
Dollar General staff reportedly accused Chacon’s female passenger of stealing a wax melter found in the vehicle and threatening to stab them. However, she denied making any threats and said she had brought the wax melter into the store to find wax for a friend.
On the morning of Aug. 10, a serial offender named Michael Neely, 26, was arrested again by Safford Police. In this, the latest in Neely’s string of arrests, he was accused of stealing keys from a truck parked outside Ace Hardware. Officers located and detained him near 8th Street and 8th Avenue.
According to the police report, Neely gave no reason for the theft. He allegedly claimed someone gave him the keys, though he was seen taking them by Ace employees. Neely reportedly also had a Dremel rotary tool, and would not explain clearly how he got it. He was then arrested for burglary and theft.
Taken to the jail, Neely was reportedly uncooperative with detention officers, who deployed pepper spray to gain his compliance, then placed him in a restraint chair.