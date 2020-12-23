Gila Valley residents put their hearts and souls into lighting up their neighborhoods this Christmas season. Below are the winners of the various competitions.
Thatcher Christmas Light Competition
The winners of the Town of Thatcher 2020 light competition were announced on Monday night at the Thatcher town council meeting. They are:
Grand Prize- $150 Carlos Montano, 3111 W. 4th St.
First Prize-$100 Krista Ramirez, 1170 N. 1st Ave.
Second Prize- $75 Chad Rolfe, 1545 S. Roadrunner
Third Prize-$50 Lori Sedgeman, 2618 W. Dove Ln.
Honorable Mention- $25
Juanita Ornelas, 474 N. Eagle Meadow Loop
Joaquin Canez, 2732 W. Dove Ln.
Darla Dodge, 3909 W. 1st St.
Nathan Cline, 3781 W. Fuller St.
Patty Ellerman, 2964 W. Church St.
Town of Pima
First prize was a paid month’s utility bill, the second prize was half off and the third prize was a ham or turkey.
1st Place — Sylvia Provencio, 441 South Main Street
2nd Place — Jenna Ferrin, 442 S. 400 West
3rd Place — Junior and Kaycee Sulusi, 180 W. 450 South
Gila Valley — Country Financial
$100 Visa Gift card
52 S. 300 West, Pima
748 S. 600 W., Pima
1289 N. Stadium Avenue, Thatcher
2732 W. Dove Lane, Thatcher
2814 W. Saddleview Street, Thatcher
3111 W. 4th Street, Thatcher
3918 W. Johnson Street, Thatcher
1315 Los Diez Place, Safford
1416 5th Avenue, Safford
1549 E. Verado Drive, Safford
4889 E. Main Street, Solomon
4911 E. Main Street, Solomon
6728 S. US Highway 191, Safford
805 W. Stirrup Drive, Safford
820 W. Stirrup Drive, Safford