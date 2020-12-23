Gila Valley residents put their hearts and souls into lighting up their neighborhoods this Christmas season. Below are the winners of the various competitions.

Thatcher Christmas Light Competition

The winners of the Town of Thatcher 2020 light competition were announced on Monday night at the Thatcher town council meeting. They are:

Grand Prize- $150 Carlos Montano, 3111 W. 4th St.

First Prize-$100 Krista Ramirez, 1170 N. 1st Ave.

Second Prize- $75 Chad Rolfe, 1545 S. Roadrunner

Third Prize-$50 Lori Sedgeman, 2618 W. Dove Ln.

Honorable Mention- $25

Juanita Ornelas, 474 N. Eagle Meadow Loop

Joaquin Canez, 2732 W. Dove Ln.

Darla Dodge, 3909 W. 1st St.

Nathan Cline, 3781 W. Fuller St.

Patty Ellerman, 2964 W. Church St.

Town of Pima

First prize was a paid month’s utility bill, the second prize was half off and the third prize was a ham or turkey.

1st Place — Sylvia Provencio, 441 South Main Street

2nd Place — Jenna Ferrin, 442 S. 400 West

3rd Place — Junior and Kaycee Sulusi, 180 W. 450 South

Gila Valley — Country Financial

$100 Visa Gift card

52 S. 300 West, Pima

748 S. 600 W., Pima

1289 N. Stadium Avenue, Thatcher

2732 W. Dove Lane, Thatcher

2814 W. Saddleview Street, Thatcher

3111 W. 4th Street, Thatcher

3918 W. Johnson Street, Thatcher

1315 Los Diez Place, Safford

1416 5th Avenue, Safford

1549 E. Verado Drive, Safford

4889 E. Main Street, Solomon

4911 E. Main Street, Solomon

6728 S. US Highway 191, Safford

805 W. Stirrup Drive, Safford

820 W. Stirrup Drive, Safford

