On Monday, the Safford City Council voted to extend waivers for new single family home construction building permit fees. Council members also agreed to continue reimbursing new home buyers for 50% of water capacity and water meter fees for one year beginning July 1 of this year and ending June 30, 2022.
The only dissenting vote was cast by Safford Mayor Jason Kouts, who said he wanted to further extend incentives for developers to build homes in Safford by extending the compensation even further.
"I'm in favor of 100% reimbursement instead of 50%," Kouts said, "I'm trying to get it where people want to build in Safford."
Alma Flores, the city's finance officer, said there's about $355,000 left in the city's economic development fund. Flores said the program pulled about $70,000 out of the economic development fund last year and about $150,000 two years ago when the program compensated 100% of fees. She believes the program will also pull out approximately $70,000 from the city's economic development fund again this year.
The council also moved forward an ordinance to allow developers to start paying for water and sewer capacity fees at the point when those services are activated, not when the building permit is issued. Council also tentatively approved an ordinance which will allow mobile food trucks to stay on a certain property for three consecutive days and 52 days altogether in a year. The current ordinance only allows for mobile food trucks to stay in one space for no more than 48 hours no more than 10 times in a year. Both ordinances were recommended by the council in what's known as a "first reading." Both ordinances will go on to a second and final reading and vote at the next council meeting.
Council also voted to extend the city's Community Pool season for both kids, adults, and seniors to October 2 for six days a week, excluding Sundays, at a cost of $10,143.