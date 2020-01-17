SAFFORD — The City of Safford did not have to look far to find long-serving City Clerk Georgia Luster’s successor.
With Luster retiring after 26 years, the City Council has chosen Deputy City Clerk Tamara Webster to fill Luster’s shoes.
During the Jan. 13 meeting, the council approved hiring Webster as city clerk effective Jan. 4, 2020; and, in her first council meeting since that date, Webster gave the first readings of ordinances on homeless shelters and animal hospitals.
It was not, however, her first council meeting or ordinance reading. In preparation for Luster’s departure, Webster has filled in for Luster at a number of meetings within the past year. Her advancement to city clerk, recommended by city staff, was unanimously approved by the council.
Webster has served the city, two in customer service and five in the City Clerk’s Office.
“I’m very excited to receive the appointment,” Webster said. “Following Georgia, I have big shoes to fill, but the last five years we’ve been working on succession training. I feel she’s done a great job.”
The Jan. 13 meeting included public hearings, in which there was no public comment, on ordinances that amended municipal zoning codes to define and set use requirements for homeless shelters, small animal hospitals and large animal hospitals, as well as amending structure setback requirements. Webster then gave the first reading of the ordinances.
City staff and the Safford Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approving the ordinances, on which the council will vote after a second reading. Those recommendations were welcomed by the Gila Valley Ministerial Association, which is working to open a shelter.
The hospitals ordinance could potentially revive prospects for a Gila Valley mixed animal clinic. In 2019, a Sonoita veterinarian, Dr. J.A. Phelps, purchased the former Swings & Things Sports Park with the intent of opening such a clinic. The prospect stalled over disagreement between Phelps and the city regarding zoning codes, after which the city began exploring the proposed amendments. Safford Planning and Community Development Director Susan Anderson said the city remains in communication with Phelps.