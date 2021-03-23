The wedding scene has changed since the beginning of the pandemic last year. Couples who postponed their nuptials last year are tying the knot with smaller gatherings this year, and others who eloped are setting up celebrations.
Kendra Foster, owner of Kendra’s Bridal Boutique in Duncan, said business during the pandemic fell flat.
“People would contact, then cancel, postpone and then reschedule. But now it’s blowing up big time. I have more business than ever,” she said.
She feels that wedding numbers have doubled, and many couples are moving forward with their plans because the infection rates have lowered. Also, she knows of one couple who married last year who are having a one-year celebration on their wedding anniversary.
“I think it’s going to be good. So far, things are booming, there’s lots of exciting things happening, and it keeps getting better,” she said.
Cake is a must for most weddings, and local bakers are keeping their ovens hot. Mary Cox, owner of Mary’s Bake Shop in Pima, has had at least three wedding cakes set up per weekend since January. Her business has been open for a year and a half.
Most of her business is coming from new customers, she said.
“The ones that canceled when COVID-19 started are still waiting,” she said.
Cox is guessing the couples who are still waiting hope to have large ceremonies and receptions later. As far as she can tell, the people who are getting married now are choosing smaller weddings.
“A lot of brides are ordering smaller wedding cakes with five dozen cupcakes,” she said. “That seems to be the trend since COVID. It makes it easier to serve.”
Torey Cranford, owner of Cakes with TLC bakery in Safford, said weddings are definitely happening again.
“People are ready to move on and celebrate their lives,” she said. “Also, some people who just eloped are having their big ceremony now.”
She knows two couples who went to the courthouse for their weddings last year are planning large celebrations.
The wedding cake trends this year seem to be smaller cakes in general with a simple design. Minimalist designs seem to be popular, and she says she is delighted to see people choosing decor sold by local businesses for their weddings.
Stacey Lyn is waiting to have her wedding in October so the newest member of her family can be there; her unborn baby boy. She's a local chef who will be making most of her own food, but she'll be using Graham County craftspeople for her big day. She has been engaged since November.
“I don't really care about COVID numbers,” she said.
So far, Lyn said many of her guests haven’t expressed concerns about the virus, and she doesn’t think she will be streaming the service online. She is planning to invite 50-75 family and friends. If there hadn't been a pandemic, she would have invited more than 100.
Still, she said, she's going to have the wedding of her dreams to her soul mate.
“It's kind of all a bit overwhelming for me because I've never done this before, and I'm also six months preggo and kind of indecisive,” she said. “But honestly, most of the details are coming together smoothly. It just stinks that I can't really try on a dress yet.”
Bride-to-be and Safford resident Callie Lockridge is feeling a mixture of joy and sadness as she plans her wedding. Although her dream wedding has changed because of the pandemic, it’s not all in a bad way.
“The wedding spot we had originally planned was the Rose Garden in Tucson, but because of the pandemic, they are not open currently even to view the spot in person,” she said.
In addition, some of the couple’s important guests cannot travel because of the pandemic, including Lockridge’s grandmother. Because of this, she will be streaming her wedding ceremony online, she said.
“We are getting married at the Fort Thomas Cafe. It has a wonderful outside area, perfect fairy-light type theme, and nature,” she said. “I think because of COVID we were actually able to find a more ideal dream spot to get married.”
Because of the pandemic, she’s planning a smaller wedding with around 25 to 30.
“We’ve been engaged since early January but have decided to wait until June because of all the COVID restrictions. We weren’t sure if we could even have a gathering this large,” she said. “We had to wait and consider when and if we could receive all our orders for decorations and dresses because of the mail system during the pandemic.”
Besides finding another dream location, having her wedding in the Gila Valley has made other things better. Catering and pre-wedding setup in Tucson could have been difficult. Changing the location has made her wedding far less expensive, too. She is also using local businesses to supply almost every element of her wedding.
“It’s a lot more personal to our every liking,” she said.
For Ellen Ferguson, owner of Cypress Hill Garden Venue in Safford, said business is better than ever.
“Last year I had a wedding in October and November. I had others booked out, but they didn’t happen,” she said. “In October, some people wore masks to the wedding. This year it’s better, and I’ve received a lot of interest in the venue.”
In fact, so much interest is being shown, Ferguson is planning on opening another large area of her gardens during the summer.
“I’ve been in business for two years officially. So far this has been my best year,” she said.