A group of local merchants overcame gusty winds early on to enjoy a successful vendor event in Thatcher.
The Farmhouse Boutique event, held Friday and Saturday, showcased Halloween and fall home decor from Farmers Daughter Design, Sweet Cinnamon Designs, and Knotty Pines Design by Melanie Scott.
"It was amazing and crazy, extremely busy, and fun," said one of the event's organizers, Rebecca Cabezas, owner of Farmers Daughter Design. "We had a good response from people who said they were interested in the event, but I don’t think we were quite expecting the number of people that came."
Other participating vendors included Color Street nails, Myra Bags, Scentsy, Zyia active wear, Flourful Cookies, Branded boutique jewelry, and doTERRA essential oils.
"We had a bit of a rough start with the heavy wind that came through suddenly right as vendors were trying to set up for the evening that almost wiped us out," Cabezas said. "They all stuck with us, were able to recover as the wind died down, and we were still able to have a successful event."
Jillian Daley of Sweet Life Bakery provides Farmhouse Boutique with baked goods such as snickerdoodle bread, blueberry streusel, and coconut almond granola. She was glad to see the support from the community for the event. "I love these girls like family and am grateful to get to work with them. I love getting to connect with everyone that walks through our door...I get to connect with so many wonderful people.“
"I love participating in local events like this one," said Cindy Herbaugh, a doTERRA consultant. "It is fun teaching those in our community about natural healthcare. I met a lot of new people and made some new friends."
Cabezas said Farmhouse Boutique will host more vendor events in the next few months. Call (928) 965-5040 for more information.