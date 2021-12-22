Mrs. A. M. Taylor’s 4th grade class at Lafe Nelson Elementary School answered that question for us!
It's about love
By Alea P.
My favorite holiday is Christmas and the reason I like christmas is because you can be with your family. I also like Christmas because you get presents from people you love. Some people have Christmas traditions that they love. To me, Christmas is about family, love, traditions and having fun. As you can see, that is why I like Christmas.
Pancakes!
By Sabella S.
My favorite part of Christmas is when I sing songs with my family and to open my presents with my family in my house because they mean a lot to me even when they get mad at me. Or if I am angry at them and yell at them. I still love them so that is why I choose christmas because you get to spend time with them and bake some stuff that we want to eat in the morning but we make pancakes but Christmas ones. And I always bake on Christmas eve santa's cookies but they are homemade cookies not the store ones and we also get the milk ready for him and all the other stuff that he needs even a chair witch we don’t need to worry about because we always have a chair in there because that’s where I always sit. So that is why I choose christmas because you can do all of that stuff.
It's about family
By Averie S.
My favorite part of the holiday season is when all of my family and friends come and celebrate Christmas because we play games,watch movies,and my personal favorite is eating Christmas dinner and open presents. But it's not about the presents or the dinner, it's about coming together that's what makes christmas special. (or this is what makes Christmas magical). This is what my favorite part of the holiday season is.
They make me happy
By Savanna S.
My favorite part of the holidays is being with family. I love being with my family because it makes me happy. Also I know that my family would want to see me and that is something to look forward to. I especially love the family that lives with me. My mom is really nice, kind, smart, and loving. My dad is smart, kind, and loves me very much. I know that my mom and dad love me because they tell me about it almost every day.
By my side
By Savannah T.
My favorite part of this holiday is that I get to play with my family and be with friends. It’s all about being with family because of what time we are going through and we just need to have family by our side and it will get better than it is.
What's inside?
By Shawn T.
My favorite part of the holidays is to open presents on Christmas and also be able to see what's inside all the presents and being with my family. I love opening presents and playing with the wrapping paper after we finish opening all the presents. I love being with my family and spending time together. I also love the food we eat with my family. My most favorite part is opening presents to see what's inside of them.
I love Christmas
By Joseph V.
I like Christmas because I get to see my family. Also I like the presents because you could get something from your mom or dad and you get to keep it. Or you could get a really cool toy or you can see your family out of town like me. I know Santa isn't real but I don't care, I only care about my family. I would rather see my family then get a bunch of toys and candy if i had to choose. If I could change anything I wouldn't because I love my family and life. I also love Christmas.That is why Christmas is my favorite holiday because I get to see my family and others.
Three holidays
By Trey V.
My favorite time of Christmas is when we get to spend time with family and get presents but spending time with family is the best on Christmas. Also I like Thanksgiving because we get food and to spend time with family and we get to watch football. Next Easter is fun to get Easter baskets and the egg hunt is fun and to spend time with family.
Snow angels
By Bri V.
My favorite part about Christmas is you get to play snowball fights, make snow angels, make hot cocoa, and open presents. After that, you can have family board games and have friends over with some cousins and we can make a snowman and animals you can play in the snow with your dog.
Figuring out family
Alexis A.
My favorite part of the holiday (Christmas) is getting presents. Some people like Christmas because they spend time with their family or something like that. But the thing I like most is the new stuff you get or the things that you wanted. Like, I asked my dad if I could have a tablet, or a new blanket. Then he would give it to me for Christmas if I really wanted it. Or sometimes they just give you money so you get what you want so they don't have to try and find it for you. Now the reason why I don't like seeing family the most is because I already see them most of the time and it's not really anything special. Plus, some of them can be really annoying and I don't like it. I usually have Christmas at my dads house and that's the good thing because only my family comes over like my brother and sisters and my parents and I like them just fine but when I have it at my moms house I don't really like it because EVERYONE comes over and then I can't even see my dad on Christmas.
All about Jesus
By Christian C.
My favorite holiday is Christmas because it is the day we celebrate Jesus with his birthday. One reason I like Christmas is because we get to celebrate Jesus. My second reason I like Christmas is because we get to decorate the Christmas tree. My third reason I like Christmas is because we get so many presents. These are all my reasons for why I like Christmas.
Snow days
By Armando
My favorite holiday is Christmas because you get presents. You also get to drink hot chocolate. And you get to play in the snow. I like snow. It is fun to play with.
Hot chocolate
By Millie C.
For Christmas what me and my family do is I am always the first one awake so what I do when I'm awake I like to warm up hot chocolate then I load up a christmas movie on the tv then I make notes and then I slide them under their door it usually says ''Merry Christmas” family. Then I wake them up, then we get dressed, then we go to my friends houses and give gifts to them, then we go home eat breakfast and then we open the gifts. And that's what we do on Christmas.
Fireworks!
By Saturnino C.
My favorite part is spending time with my family and christmas and when it is the new year. My favorite time is when we throw fireworks and when it is time for thanksgiving.
The excitement
By Lara D.
My favorite part of the holiday is when we open presents because my whole family would see what we got for christmas. My brother would be so excited and me and my brother would look in our Christmas stockings. We would get candy and I'm not sure what other things are in there. My parents would be excited too. My family would play in the snow if there was snow outside. And when we go inside we would be so cold that we would have hot coco. And it would taste so good.
Elf on the shelf
By Darby E.
My favorite holiday is Christmas! My favorite parts of the season are doing the elf on the shelf and waking up my family to open Christmas presents! It helps bring families together. I love opening presents.and my parents love watching me do it too! I hope it will be the same this year and be as fun! I hope you will have a good holiday season.
Miss my dad
By Elyana F.
I like Christmas because I get to see my family and my dad comes home, too, but I miss him so much.
Staying up late
By Logan
I like when I get to see my family on thanksgiving and Christmas. On new years we get to stay up 6 hours after our bed time. That is 8:30 and we go to bed at 8:30. We stayed up until 2:30. Last new year’s we DID stay up until 2:30 and my brother and I played mario party on the nintendo switch.
What's important
By Gabriel G.
My favorite Christmas because it's all about family and friends to get together and it's not about the presents its about family you can spend time and drink hot coco have a fire most people don't have a house or food or a car or blankets or fire or family or friends that's what christmas is all about family not the presents not the christmas tree.
Lights and cousins!
By Vivian H.
My favorite Holiday tradition is going around and looking at the lights and spending the night with my cousins! We watch the lights every Christmas eve! We get hot chocolate and we also get marshmallows and candy canes! We go around town and watch the lights. We like to do this at night on Christmas eve. Some years we even go to Thatcher and look at their lights! We also tell funny stories and then we will go to main street and look at the lights there! They always have good lights, then we go back to our neighborhood and look at their lights. Next we will have to come to a stop because it’s late and we have to get to bed so we can get presents! That's just one of my favorite’s my other one is 2 days before Christmas. My cousins come, we unwrap presents and play truth or dare! That’s really fun! We also play Christmas games and they spend the night. We stay up very late and watch movies we like to watch the polar express and watch other Christmas movies we can find. We eat sweets like cakes and cookies then we go outside and swing, then we come back inside and go on the computer and play games! We also go to the basement to make a fort with the gymnastic mat and get blankets and watch videos. Then we go to bed because it's very late!
Movie time
By Rylan H.
My favorite things to do around the holidays are to spend family time and drink hot cocoa. I watch Christmas movies and enjoy the food and games. Some of my favorite Christmas movies are Frosty the snowman,Rudolph the red nosed reindeer,and the chipmunks Christmas.
Floating on air
By Alejandro M.
My favorite holiday is Christmas because I get a lot of toys and I get to see my family and friends
And I also like it because I got a hoverboard.
Caroling
By Chris M.
What I like about the holidays. First, I like that my family and I get together for the holidays and spend time with each other. Some things that we do is play football or just through around the football. Also i like that on christmas we go sing christmas songs all around the neighborhood.And i love that after we open presents we play fun games and drink hot cocoa. Then on thanksgiving i like that all of my family gets together and help each other make a delicious thanksgiving dinner. As you can see my holidays are awesome and delicious.