CLIFTON — A fun, interactive and family-friendly class about the San Francisco River will take place in Clifton.
Kara Barron, science and outreach manager for the Gila Watershed Partnership, will lead participants in demonstrations and activities about how the river works, where it starts and where it goes, why it’s important, and easy things that can be done to keep the river healthy and clean.
Everyone is welcome to attend this free event and children who participate can earn a junior ranger badge. Prize drawings will be held at the end. No registration is required.
The class will take place at the Clifton Library, 588 Turner Ave., on Tuesday, Aug. 20, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. For questions or to RSVP contact Barron at kara@gwpaz.org.
Gila Watershed Partnership of Arizona is in partnership with Arizona Department of Environmental Quality, Freeport-McMoRan and United Way of Graham and Greenlee Counties.
Gila Watershed Partnership was founded in 1992 by community members who wanted a say in local watershed issues. Its mission is to engage the community in improving the water quality and ecosystem condition of the Upper Gila Watershed through education and economic opportunity.
GWP is shaping a new vision for the watershed — one that includes improvements to the environment, economy and quality of life for all members of the community.