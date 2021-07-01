Although some may not agree with how it was generated, the recreational marijuana tax money will hopefully be put to good use, said Sean Lewis, Pima town manager.
Proposition 207, which legalized recreational marijuana statewide, was passed last November. On Monday, the Town of Pima received its first monthly payment from the 16% marijuana sales tax.
The payment was for $3,000 and Lewis suspects it will increase to roughly $3,200 each month.
“We’re not just going to be putting this money into the town’s coffers,” Lewis said. “We plan on using this for people in need and programs in need.”
The consensus of the town council so far is that the money should be used for Pima youth, he said. The monthly tax income could fund youth library programs, park equipment, and/or ballpark maintenance.
The funds will be placed into a unique account that may be used monthly for different projects, or it may be saved for several months to fund a singular purchase, he said. The community is always invited to the town council meetings to express interest in different projects and programs.
The marijuana sales tax is expected to be discussed at the July 6 town council meeting.
“While the community is split on whether they like where the money came from I think it’s our job to do something productive with the money,” Lewis said.