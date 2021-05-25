Duane “Afton” Whitmer used to do contract work in Iraq and Afghanistan building police stations and doing security details. Now he teaches weapons courses and works for the Arizona Department of Corrections. Sound intimidating? Maybe, but all of that melts away when he begins talking about his passion — saving wild horses.
Whitmer came back to his family’s 40-acre ranch in Safford, where he grew up, in 2014. While lying in bed, alone on the ranch one night, Whitmer said he began to hear voices calling to him.
“It just felt like the horses started talking to me in my sleep, telling me to save them,” Whitmer said, “I have not rested since then.”
Soon Whitmer began building corrals on his desert ranch and reaching out to find wild horses in need of adoption, horses that had suffered abuse or neglect by previous owners and horses that were destined to be slaughtered because of physical deformities or for commercial uses. He then began relocating them to his ranch, which he renamed the Wild Horse Haven Rescue.
In 1971, The Wild Free-Roaming Horses and Burros Act was signed into law by President Richard Nixon after years of public protest and grassroots activism. Supporters of the law wanted to protect healthy wild horses from being killed by ranchers or people who sought to kill them for commercial purposes, like food.
There are an estimated 95,000 wild horses and burros on over 26.9 million acres of BLM lands and in order to manage herds, the BLM rounds them up via helicopter for people to adopt. Horses that aren’t adopted are sent to storage pastures. There are an estimated 47,000 horses in storage centers.
A recent New York Times investigation alleges the BLM looks the other way while people abuse its Adoption Incentive Program by pocketing the BLM’s $1,000 a horse incentive to adopt wild horses, and then turning around and selling those horses to slaughter houses.
The program, which started in 2019, doubled the amount of horses leaving storage centers from the previous year.
This is the milieu that Whitmer finds himself in.
Whitmer said he has never gone through the BLM’s Adoption Incentive Program. Instead he adopts his horses directly from the BLM’s mustang holding facilities, or by purchasing them from auction, or from other private sanctuaries or nonprofit organizations. Individuals also give him their horses. At horse auctions, Whitmer tries to purchase horses that are injured or emaciated, horses that nobody else wants, because they may otherwise be bought by people wanting to sell them to slaughterhouses. At an auction, these types of horses can go for as little as $100 each.
The first mustang Whitmer rescued was a 30-year-old named Rio who was given to him by its owner. Whitmer said the average life expectancy of a mustang is around 30.
The first wild horse Whitmer rescued was a 25-year-old white and brown pinto captured by the BLM in a roundup from Utah named Warrior. Whitmer said he was called Warrior because of the number of injuries and scars he had when he was captured.
For the past two years, the Rescue has been an official 501©(3) nonprofit organization. Whitmer now cares for 22 wild horses, 10 burros, a number of goats, turkeys, geese, a pig, and even a llama named Cusco. Whitmer estimates he has around 50 animals at the Rescue, not including the turkeys and geese.
“I consider all animals God’s children. And now we’re going to save people that need saving,” he said.
In February of this year, Whitmer’s son, Afton Joshua Whitmer, committed suicide.
After his death, Whitmer said he wanted to find a way to honor and remember his son by helping others through their own grief and trauma. Now he’s found a way to do that, by opening his ranch up to people to commune and connect to his horses, especially kids, and veterans with post traumatic stress disorder, as a form of therapy.
“When someone with PTSD works with a horse, you just go in and be totally silent and the horses hear that. Once you slow your respiration down and you watch the horse, you and the horse will start calming down together. You’re going to connect with the horse just like that,” Whitmer said, “Horses, they can feel a mosquito landing on their back. They’re very attuned to you.”
Whitmer said having people with traumatic experiences interact with his horses is not only a positive experience for those people, but also for the horses, many of which have experienced trauma themselves. The experience of bonding with people can help the horse feel comfortable around people, and help the person interacting with the horse process and begin to heal from their own trauma.
“As someone who suffers from PTSD myself, these horses with PTSD are perfect to work with,” Whitmer said, “As the horse calms, you’ll be able to calm.”
But it’s not just veterans. Whitmer has a steady group of 10 to 12 people who come over to the ranch to commune with his horses and burros, including a school teacher who de-stresses from the hectic work week by grooming the horses. Whitmer also has an informal program called Reading Ranch where kids can come over and read to the horses because of their patience and calmness around children. A favorite is a horse named Sidewinder, who Whitmer calls his “ambassador of peace.”
Along with dreams of building a “serenity corral,” where people can commune with the animals at the Rescue, Whitmer wants to expand and formalize his animal therapy programs in the near future, and offer them completely for free.
While feeding all of his animals cost $1,000 a month, if not more, Whitmer said his concealed weapon permit classes mostly take care of that expense. His day job takes care of most of the rest of the expenses at the Rescue because he, his daughter, and his son-in-law run and operate it themselves. Besides, he’s not in it for the money he said, but for helping make a difference in people’s lives, and the community as a whole.
“It’s my hope that with this new direction and the nonprofit, we can bring more people out here. Because somebody might not want to talk to someone or talk to a counselor, but they’ll talk to a horse,” Whitmer said, “Even if it can help just one person. That’ll be enough.”
If you’re interested in learning more about the programs Whitmer offers, he can be reached via the contact information on his website, wildhorsehaven.com.