A wildfire that had consumed at least 3,000 acres of vegetation about 17 miles north of Safford was not considered a threat to infrastructure or cultural sites as of midday on Monday.
Tiffany Davila, public information officer for the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management said the Treadway Fire originated Saturday as two separate fires caused by lightning strikes.
The original Treadway Fire had consumed up to 20 acres when it was first reported, while a smaller blaze, dubbed the Black Mountain Fire, was spotted after burning about two acres.
Davila said safety concerns deferred suppression efforts until Sunday morning, when DFFM deployed two large air tankers, plus six single-engine tankers and a helicopter to disburse chemical fire retardant to impede the fires’ progress. Meanwhile, a DFFM hand crew of 20 firefighters worked to control the fire on the ground.
However, aided by steady winds and an abundance of fuel, the fires pushed through the retardant and spread north onto the San Carlos Reservation. Air strikes, which had proven futile, were abandoned.
By 7:30 p.m. DFFM reported the two fires had converged into one, which eliminated the need for two names.
Davila said the fire’s push north actually made it accessible to a team of U.S. Forest Service Hotshots who joined efforts to contain the fire Sunday afternoon.
Mountaintops would be seen aglow with fire from Safford, Thatcher and Pima through the night on Sunday. Davila said the last available update put the fire’s total acreage at 3,000, but she added it probably had spread well beyond that number overnight.
Nevertheless, she said the fire was consuming mostly grasslands and was not seen as a threat to public safety or cultural sites.
She said dry conditions combined with seasonal lightning strikes and winds were contributing to a busy fire season around the state. As for Monday, there had been 1,290 wildfires reported statewide in 2023 in state, federal and local jurisdictions accounting for 238,833 acres burned. Of those fires, 1,006 were attributable to human causes.
By comparison, during the much wetter 2022, there were 1,114 fires reported for the entire year, of which 797 were caused by man. Total acreage burned was 113,481.
Ironically, Davila said the rainfall in 2022 is partially responsible for the increased fire activity this year. All that rain caused an abundance of new growth that is serving as fuel for this year’s fires.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.