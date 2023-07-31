Treadway Fire

The area surrounding the Black Mountain in Graham County smolders Sunday afternoon.

A wildfire that had consumed at least 3,000 acres of vegetation about 17 miles north of Safford was not considered a threat to infrastructure or cultural sites as of midday on Monday.

Tiffany Davila, public information officer for the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management said the Treadway Fire originated Saturday as two separate fires caused by lightning strikes.

363797105_677701081064254_1973569995850670239_n.jpg

An aerial view of the Treadway Fire.
Fire Map

The Treadway Fire started as two separate blazes on Saturday.
Treadway fire

The glow from the Treadway Fire could be seen from Thatcher and surrounding areas Sunday night.

