Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

A wind advisory is in effect for Graham and Greenlee counties from 2 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday morning. 

The National Weather Service in Tucson predicts 20 to 30 mph winds with gusts up to 50 mph. The stronger gusts are likely in mountainous areas and some valley locations, according to the alert. 

The wind front is expected to hit Graham and Greenlee counties around midnight and last through Wednesday morning, according to the alert. 

The Weather Service asks residents to use extra caution when driving as blowing dust can impact visibility. 

See the latest forecast here.

Tags

Load comments