THATCHER — Sparks flew last Sunday night as powerline wires clashed with tree branches.
An overgrown tree on First Avenue in Thatcher broke apart in the strong winds to collide with power line wires. This caused the sparks to fly, igniting the tree, and the Thatcher Fire Department was called to the scene.
“I noticed the tree was on fire when I was walking down the drive toward my husbands’ car. The tree branch was flaming up quite brightly; I didn’t quite understand why it was on fire until I saw the electrical pole spark,” said eyewitness Dove Schnebly. “I called over to the neighbors and asked if they had already called 911. They said, ‘Yes,’ and that the Fire Department was on their way.”
The incident took place at roughly 6:19 p.m., and the Fire Department arrived shortly after that. The electricity was turned off in certain areas of First Avenue for the remainder of the night as the fire crews watched the area in the efforts to subdue whatever brush fires might crop up due to sparks.
The tree was trimmed after the electricity was turned off, and there were no injuries due to the fire.